Recently updated apps

1000 results

Vakt-i Salah

GTK4 version of Vakt-i Salah (Prayer Times)
@eminfedar on GitHub

Lutris

Video game preservation platform
lutris.net

LogarithmPlotter

2D logarithmic-scaled plotter software to make Bode plots, sequences and distribution functions
ad5001.eu

Kindle Comic Converter

An app that allows you to transform your PNG, JPG, GIF, CBZ, CBR and CB7 files into EPUB or MOBI format e-books

Please Run That

A python socket app for letting a friend execute a command on your system without opening ports or using an ssh server all, with a Simple GUI
@Sebicodes99 on GitHub

Syntalos

Synchronized data acquisition from diverse sources and flexible experiment control
@bothlab on GitHub

SkyTemple Randomizer

Randomizer for Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Explorers of Sky
skytemple.org

Jitsi Meet

Jitsi Meet - Secure, Simple and Scalable Video Conferences

crqt-ng

Cross platform open source e-book reader

Airtame

Airtame is a wireless streaming solution

Remote Touchpad

Control mouse and keyboard from a smartphone
@unrud on GitHub

HyperPlay

Web3 game launcher from the future. Carry your wallet, NFTs, tokens, and achievements into every game.
hyperplay.xyz

Huely

Color your space

Imaginer

Imagine with AI
imaginer.codeberg.page

Satellite

Check your GPS reception and save your tracks

Maps

Find places around the world
GNOME

Proton Mail Bridge

Seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer

CalCleaner

A simple graphical tool to purge old events from CalDAV calendars
flozz.org

BlueJeans

BlueJeans Desktop App

Aviator

Your Video Copilot: AV1/OPUS Video Encoder
natesales.net

CraftOS-PC

Advanced ComputerCraft emulator

CraftOS-PC Accelerated

Advanced ComputerCraft emulator

Adventure List

Todo list that syncs to all your devices
merritt.codes

Web

Browse the web
GNOME

Osmo

Personal organizer

Qmmp

Qt-based Multimedia Player

Ipe

The Ipe extensible drawing editor
otfried.org

Mousepad

Mousepad is a simple text editor for the Xfce desktop environment

MusicBrainz Picard

MusicBrainz's music tagger

eFatura

E-Invoice Usage Inquiry from Tax or TR Identity Number
kekikakademi.org