Recently updated apps

1000 results
Vakt-i Salah
GTK4 version of Vakt-i Salah (Prayer Times)
This app is verified
@eminfedar on GitHub
Lutris
Video game preservation platform
This app is verified
lutris.net
LogarithmPlotter
2D logarithmic-scaled plotter software to make Bode plots, sequences and distribution functions
This app is verified
ad5001.eu
Kindle Comic Converter
An app that allows you to transform your PNG, JPG, GIF, CBZ, CBR and CB7 files into EPUB or MOBI format e-books
Please Run That
A python socket app for letting a friend execute a command on your system without opening ports or using an ssh server all, with a Simple GUI
This app is verified
@Sebicodes99 on GitHub
Syntalos
Synchronized data acquisition from diverse sources and flexible experiment control
This app is verified
@bothlab on GitHub
SkyTemple Randomizer
Randomizer for Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Explorers of Sky
This app is verified
skytemple.org
Jitsi Meet
Jitsi Meet - Secure, Simple and Scalable Video Conferences
crqt-ng
Cross platform open source e-book reader
Airtame
Airtame is a wireless streaming solution
Remote Touchpad
Control mouse and keyboard from a smartphone
This app is verified
@unrud on GitHub
HyperPlay
Web3 game launcher from the future. Carry your wallet, NFTs, tokens, and achievements into every game.
This app is verified
hyperplay.xyz
Huely
Color your space
Imaginer
Imagine with AI
This app is verified
imaginer.codeberg.page
Satellite
Check your GPS reception and save your tracks
Maps
Find places around the world
This app is verified
GNOME
Proton Mail Bridge
Seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer
CalCleaner
A simple graphical tool to purge old events from CalDAV calendars
This app is verified
flozz.org
BlueJeans
BlueJeans Desktop App
Aviator
Your Video Copilot: AV1/OPUS Video Encoder
This app is verified
natesales.net
CraftOS-PC
Advanced ComputerCraft emulator
CraftOS-PC Accelerated
Advanced ComputerCraft emulator
Adventure List
Todo list that syncs to all your devices
This app is verified
merritt.codes
Web
Browse the web
This app is verified
GNOME
Osmo
Personal organizer
Qmmp
Qt-based Multimedia Player
Ipe
The Ipe extensible drawing editor
This app is verified
otfried.org
Mousepad
Mousepad is a simple text editor for the Xfce desktop environment
MusicBrainz Picard
MusicBrainz's music tagger
eFatura
E-Invoice Usage Inquiry from Tax or TR Identity Number
This app is verified
kekikakademi.org
