Dialect
by The Dialect Authors
Translate between languages
A translation app for GNOME.
Features:
- Translation based on Google Translate
- Translation based on the LibreTranslate API, allowing you to use any public instance
- Translation based on Lingva Translate API
- Text to speech
- Translation history
- Automatic language detection
- Clipboard buttons
Changes in version 2.1.1
8 months ago
Installed Size~4 MB
Download Size1 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs90,303
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
