Recently updated apps
1000 results
Reaper
Digital Audio Workstation.
Confy
Conference schedules viewer
Eclipse 4DIAC IDE
An OpenSource IEC 61499 compatible PLC IDE
Workspaces
Always be ready for work
Joplin
A free, open source note taking and to-do application, which can handle a large number of notes organised into notebooks.
Arduino IDE v2
Open-source electronics prototyping platform
ExpressLRS Configurator
Cross platform configuration tool for the ExpressLRS firmware
Git Cola
Sleek and powerful Git GUI
OpenFodder
An open-source port of the DOS shoot-em-up Tyrian.
Calligraphy
Turn your text into ASCII banners
This app is verified
@gregorni on GitLab
TickTick
Your wonderful to-do & task list to make all things done and get life well organized.
MAME
MAME is a multi-purpose emulation framework.
RedisInsight
Developer GUI for Redis, by Redis.
Qsynth
A fluidsynth Qt GUI Interface
Inkscape
Vector Graphics Editor
WatchFlower
A plant monitoring application for Bluetooth Low Energy sensors and thermometers like Xiaomi 'Flower Care' or Parrot 'Flower Power'
This app is verified
emeric.io
toolBLEx
A Bluetooth Low Energy device scanner and analyzer
This app is verified
emeric.io
Smile
An emoji picker
This app is verified
mijorus.it
Loupe
View images
This app is verified
GNOME
Heroic Games Launcher
An Open Source GOG and Epic Games Launcher.
This app is verified
heroicgameslauncher.com
Gold Search
A game in which you need to look for gold
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Tremotesf
Remote GUI for Transmission BitTorrent client
Stone Kingdoms
Open source Stronghold fan remake
This app is verified
stone-kingdoms.gitlab.io
CoinKiller
A level editor for NSMB2
Qt QDBusViewer
Debug D-Bus applications
Qt Linguist
Add translations to Qt applications
Qt Designer
Design GUIs for Qt applications
Aliza MS
DICOM viewer
This app is verified
@AlizaMedicalImaging on GitHub
Bisq
A decentralized bitcoin exchange network.
BleachBit
Cleans files to free disk space and to maintain privacy
