Recently updated apps

Reaper

Digital Audio Workstation.

Confy

Conference schedules viewer

Eclipse 4DIAC IDE

An OpenSource IEC 61499 compatible PLC IDE

Workspaces

Always be ready for work

Joplin

A free, open source note taking and to-do application, which can handle a large number of notes organised into notebooks.

Arduino IDE v2

Open-source electronics prototyping platform

ExpressLRS Configurator

Cross platform configuration tool for the ExpressLRS firmware

Git Cola

Sleek and powerful Git GUI

OpenFodder

An open-source port of the DOS shoot-em-up Tyrian.

Calligraphy

Turn your text into ASCII banners
@gregorni on GitLab

TickTick

Your wonderful to-do & task list to make all things done and get life well organized.

MAME

MAME is a multi-purpose emulation framework.

RedisInsight

Developer GUI for Redis, by Redis.

Qsynth

A fluidsynth Qt GUI Interface

Inkscape

Vector Graphics Editor

WatchFlower

A plant monitoring application for Bluetooth Low Energy sensors and thermometers like Xiaomi 'Flower Care' or Parrot 'Flower Power'
emeric.io

toolBLEx

A Bluetooth Low Energy device scanner and analyzer
emeric.io

Smile

An emoji picker
mijorus.it

Loupe

View images
GNOME

Heroic Games Launcher

An Open Source GOG and Epic Games Launcher.
heroicgameslauncher.com

Gold Search

A game in which you need to look for gold
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Tremotesf

Remote GUI for Transmission BitTorrent client

Stone Kingdoms

Open source Stronghold fan remake
stone-kingdoms.gitlab.io

CoinKiller

A level editor for NSMB2

Qt QDBusViewer

Debug D-Bus applications

Qt Linguist

Add translations to Qt applications

Qt Designer

Design GUIs for Qt applications

Aliza MS

DICOM viewer
@AlizaMedicalImaging on GitHub

Bisq

A decentralized bitcoin exchange network.

BleachBit

Cleans files to free disk space and to maintain privacy