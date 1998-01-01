Recently updated apps

Search apps
JASP
Standard statistical analyses, both classical and Bayesian
PhpStorm
PHP IDE for Professional Development
Pix
Image Gallery
Pix
Image Gallery
KDE
Vvave
Play your music collection
This app is verified
KDE
Feather
Monero desktop wallet
Szyszka
Simple but powerful file renamer, written in Rust
Chess Comp Stomp with Hacks
Defeat the chess AI using hacks!
This app is verified
@dtsudo on GitHub
Converter
Convert and manipulate images
This app is verified
@adhami3310 on GitLab
Raspberry Pi Imager
Raspberry Pi imaging utility
Powersupply
Linux power subsystem debugger
This app is verified
brixit.nl
PPSSPP
A PlayStation Portable emulator
This app is verified
ppsspp.org
Whisper
Listen to your mic
Whisper
Listen to your mic
mijorus.it
jamovi
Real-time statistical spreadsheet
FileBot
The ultimate TV and Movie Renamer
audmes
Audio measurement system
SDL Sopwith
The classic biplane shoot ‘em-up
This app is verified
@fragglet on GitHub
ColorWall
The Ultimate Desktop Wallpaper Application
This app is verified
ktechpit.com
Radio
A simple radio with stations from the website radio-browser.info
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
OpenRGB
Open source RGB lighting control that doesn't depend on manufacturer software.
Racket
The Language-Oriented Programming Language
Asunder CD Ripper
Asunder is a graphical Audio CD ripper and encoder for Linux. You can use it to save tracks from an Audio CD as any of WAV, MP3, OGG, FLAC, Opus, WavPack, Musepack, AAC, and Monkey's Audio files.
Zenmap
A cross-platform GUI for the Nmap Security Scanner
Snapshot
Take pictures and videos
This app is verified
GNOME
BiglyBT
Feature filled, open source, ad-free, bittorrent client
Tux Paint
A drawing program for children
This app is verified
tuxpaint.org
Koodo Reader
A cross-platform ebook reader
Done
To-do lists reimagined
Done
To-do lists reimagined
edfloreshz.dev
gedit
Text editor
Bavarder
Chit-chat with an AI
Bavarder
Chit-chat with an AI
@Bavarder on GitHub
Pegasus
Cross platform, customizable graphical frontend for launching emulators
