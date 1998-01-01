Recently updated apps

1000 results

JASP

Standard statistical analyses, both classical and Bayesian

PhpStorm

PHP IDE for Professional Development

Pix

Image Gallery
KDE

Vvave

Play your music collection
KDE

Feather

Monero desktop wallet

Szyszka

Simple but powerful file renamer, written in Rust

Chess Comp Stomp with Hacks

Defeat the chess AI using hacks!
@dtsudo on GitHub

Converter

Convert and manipulate images
@adhami3310 on GitLab

Raspberry Pi Imager

Raspberry Pi imaging utility

Powersupply

Linux power subsystem debugger
brixit.nl

PPSSPP

A PlayStation Portable emulator
ppsspp.org

Whisper

Listen to your mic
mijorus.it

jamovi

Real-time statistical spreadsheet

FileBot

The ultimate TV and Movie Renamer

audmes

Audio measurement system

SDL Sopwith

The classic biplane shoot ‘em-up
@fragglet on GitHub

ColorWall

The Ultimate Desktop Wallpaper Application
ktechpit.com

Radio

A simple radio with stations from the website radio-browser.info
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

OpenRGB

Open source RGB lighting control that doesn't depend on manufacturer software.

Racket

The Language-Oriented Programming Language

Asunder CD Ripper

Asunder is a graphical Audio CD ripper and encoder for Linux. You can use it to save tracks from an Audio CD as any of WAV, MP3, OGG, FLAC, Opus, WavPack, Musepack, AAC, and Monkey's Audio files.

Zenmap

A cross-platform GUI for the Nmap Security Scanner

Snapshot

Take pictures and videos
GNOME

BiglyBT

Feature filled, open source, ad-free, bittorrent client

Tux Paint

A drawing program for children
tuxpaint.org

Koodo Reader

A cross-platform ebook reader

Done

To-do lists reimagined
edfloreshz.dev

gedit

Text editor

Bavarder

Chit-chat with an AI
@Bavarder on GitHub

Pegasus

Cross platform, customizable graphical frontend for launching emulators