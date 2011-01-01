Recently updated apps

1000 results

Hurrican

Freeware jump and shoot game created by Poke53280

CherryTree

Hierarchical Note Taking

nuclear music player

A electron based music player

Denaro

Manage your personal finances
nickvision.org

VueScan

Scanning software for 6000+ scanners

Element

Create, share, communicate, chat and call securely, and bridge to other apps

Microsoft Edge

Introducing the new Microsoft Edge web browser. It’s time to expect more. More privacy. More control. More productivity. More value.

Ryujinx

A Nintendo Switch Emulator
ryujinx.org

Tonbrett

Companion App for Discord Soundboard Bot
schlaubi.dev

Video Downloader

Download videos from websites like YouTube and many others
@unrud on GitHub

Rider

Fast & powerful, cross platform .NET IDE

Flowblade

Video Editor - Fast, Precise, Stable

yuzu

Nintendo Switch emulator

SmartGit

Get your commit done

Converseen

A batch image processor

PyCharm-Community

The most intelligent Python IDE

Login Manager Settings

Customize your login screen
@realmazharhussain on GitHub

Weather

Beautiful and lightweight weather app
@amit9838 on GitHub

Finance

Learn financial planning basics

Jellyfin Server

The Free Software Media System

Sunshine

Self-hosted game stream host for Moonlight.

Electrum-GRS

Lightweight Groestlcoin client

NordPass Password Manager

An easy to use password manager brought to you by cybersecurity experts.

RubyMine

Enjoy first-class support for Ruby 2.x and Rails 6.x, Sinatra, React, Angular, Puppet, Docker, and more

Yandex Browser

The web browser from Yandex

simple64

Nintendo 64 Emulator
@simple64 on GitHub

Clash for Windows

Clash's graphical client, based on Electron.

Bitwarden

A secure and free password manager for all of your devices

RPCS3

Open-source Sony PlayStation 3 Emulator

PCSX2

A Playstation 2 emulator
pcsx2.net