Recently updated apps
1000 results
Déjà Dup Backups
Protect yourself from data loss
Icalingua++
A Linux client for QQ and more
OpenAndroidInstaller
Makes installing alternative Android distributions nice and easy.
This app is verified
openandroidinstaller.org
YACReader
Yet another comic reader
ImHex
A hex editor for reverse engineers and programmers
Dolphin Emulator
GameCube / Wii / Triforce Emulator
Tuba
Browse the Fediverse
This app is verified
geopjr.dev
GoLand
Capable and Ergonomic Go IDE
Outer Wilds Mod Manager
An easy-to-use graphical interface for installing and managing Outer Wilds mods, as well as patching the game to run modded on Linux.
This app is verified
outerwildsmods.com
Zrythm
Digital audio workstation
This app is verified
zrythm.org
Whatsie
Qt Whatsapp Web Client for Linux Desktop
This app is verified
ktechpit.com
BTKSorgu
Is the target website accessible in Turkey? (BTK)
This app is verified
kekikakademi.org
Listen 1
One for all free music in China
Contrast
Check contrast between two colors
This app is verified
@World/design on GNOME GitLab
Passy
Offline password manager with cross-platform synchronization
KopiaUI
Backup solution
BuhoCMS
A local CMS for static site generators
This app is verified
buhocms.org
WatchMate
Manage your PineTime
This app is verified
@azymohliad on GitLab
Password
Strong Password for Maximum Security
Spotify
Online music streaming service
VCMI
Open-source game engine for Heroes of Might and Magic III
Godot
Godot game engine editor
DisplayCAL
Display calibration and profiling with a focus on accuracy and versatility
RuneLite
RuneLite OSRS Client
Damask
Automatically set wallpaper images from Internet sources
This app is verified
drey.app
FreeFileSync
Visual folder comparison and synchronization
Clapper
Simple and modern GNOME media player
This app is verified
@rafostar on GitHub
KDiff3
A file and folder comparison and merge tool
This app is verified
KDE
MQTT X
An Elegant Cross-platform MQTT 5.0 Desktop Client
Vintage Story
Wilderness survival sandbox game
