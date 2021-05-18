Cambalache

by Juan Pablo Ugarte
xjuan.ar
Create GTK User Interfaces

Cambalache is a new RAD tool that enables the creation of user interfaces for Gtk and the GNOME desktop environment.

Cambalache's main target is Gtk version 4 but it has been designed from the ground up to support other versions.

Changes in version 0.12.1

5 days ago
Installed Size~6 MB
Download Size2 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs18,303
LicenseGNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only
Project Websitehttps://gitlab.gnome.org/jpu/cambalache
Contacthttps://matrix.to/#/#cambalache:gnome.org
Report an Issuehttps://gitlab.gnome.org/jpu/cambalache/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ar.xjuan.Cambalache

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub ar.xjuan.Cambalache

Run

flatpak run ar.xjuan.Cambalache
Tags:
gtkgui designerui builderui makerlibadwaitalibhandyuser interface