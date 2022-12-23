Recorder

by Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Simple audio recorder

A program for recording audio in mp3 format. Just turn on your favorite track in some Internet service and run this program. The program also provides the ability to listen to recordings.

Changes in version 1.0.12

3 months ago
Installed Size~198 KB
Download Size66 KB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs10,464
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project Websitehttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/recorder
Helphttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/recorder/issues
Report an Issuehttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/recorder/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.recorder

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.recorder

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.recorder
audiomusicplayerrecorder