Recently updated apps

1000 results

Viper

Viper is a launcher and updater for Northstar, and not much more than that.
@0negal on GitHub

Block Attack - Rise of the Blocks

A fast paced match-3/blockfall game

Detwinner

Find and remove duplicate files and similar images

wsjtx

Amateur Radio Weak Signal Operating

zelda3

Zelda3 is a reverse engineered clone of Zelda - A Link to the Past.

UMLet

Free UML Tool for Fast UML Diagrams

FlightGear

A free and highly sophisticated flight simulator

Open Cloud Save

A tool used for syncing your save games across your devices

Manga Reader

Manga Reader for local files
georgefb.com

Pin It!

Create the shortcut to your favorite portable apps into your app launcher