Recently updated apps

1000 results

Boxes

Virtualization made simple
GNOME

Helvum

Patchbay for PipeWire

Avvie

Crop images for avatars or wallpapers
@taiko2k on GitHub

Flacon

Flacon extracts individual tracks from one big audio file containing the entire album of music and saves them as separate audio files

Wasabi Wallet

Open-source, non-custodial, privacy-focused Bitcoin wallet for Desktop, that implements trustless CoinJoin.

Contour Terminal Emulator

Contour is a modern and actually fast, modal, virtual terminal emulator, for everyday use

Nextcloud Password client

Manage your Nextcloud Passwords on your desktop

Tagger

An easy-to-use music tag (metadata) editor
nickvision.org

MultiVNC

Cross-platform Multicast-enabled VNC viewer
christianbeier.net

PyGlossary

A tool for converting dictionary files aka glossaries.

BoilR

Add non-steam games to your steam library

Neovim

Vim-fork focused on extensibility and usability

Forge Sparks

Get git forges notifications
mardojai.com

Flare

An unofficial Signal GTK client

Peercoin

Peercoin, a green crypto for sustainable future.
peercoin.net

Fragments

A BitTorrent Client
haeckerfelix.de

Shortwave

Listen to internet radio
haeckerfelix.de

ReText

Simple text editor for Markdown and reStructuredText

Open Lighting Console

Control your lighting shows

Android Studio

Integrated development environment for Google's Android platform

Minecraft: Pi Edition: Reborn (Client)

Fun with Blocks

Meridius

Music Player for vk.com

Blockbench

Blockbench - A boxy 3D model editor

gtkcord4

GTK4 Discord client in Go

GMetronome

A tempo measurement tool for composers and musicians

Warzone 2100

In Warzone 2100, you command the forces of The Project in a battle to rebuild the world after mankind has almost been destroyed by nuclear missiles.
wz2100.net

Timer

Simple Countdown Timer
@vikdevelop on GitHub

Zoom

Video Conferencing, Web Conferencing, Webinars, Screen Sharing

Spot

Listen to music on Spotify
alextren.dev

Gajim

Fully-featured XMPP chat client
gajim.org