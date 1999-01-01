Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Recently updated apps
1000 results
Boxes
Virtualization made simple
This app is verified
GNOME
Helvum
Patchbay for PipeWire
Avvie
Crop images for avatars or wallpapers
This app is verified
@taiko2k on GitHub
Flacon
Flacon extracts individual tracks from one big audio file containing the entire album of music and saves them as separate audio files
Wasabi Wallet
Open-source, non-custodial, privacy-focused Bitcoin wallet for Desktop, that implements trustless CoinJoin.
Contour Terminal Emulator
Contour is a modern and actually fast, modal, virtual terminal emulator, for everyday use
Nextcloud Password client
Manage your Nextcloud Passwords on your desktop
Tagger
An easy-to-use music tag (metadata) editor
This app is verified
nickvision.org
MultiVNC
Cross-platform Multicast-enabled VNC viewer
This app is verified
christianbeier.net
PyGlossary
A tool for converting dictionary files aka glossaries.
BoilR
Add non-steam games to your steam library
Neovim
Vim-fork focused on extensibility and usability
Forge Sparks
Get git forges notifications
This app is verified
mardojai.com
Flare
An unofficial Signal GTK client
Peercoin
Peercoin, a green crypto for sustainable future.
This app is verified
peercoin.net
Fragments
A BitTorrent Client
This app is verified
haeckerfelix.de
Shortwave
Listen to internet radio
This app is verified
haeckerfelix.de
ReText
Simple text editor for Markdown and reStructuredText
Open Lighting Console
Control your lighting shows
Android Studio
Integrated development environment for Google's Android platform
Minecraft: Pi Edition: Reborn (Client)
Fun with Blocks
Meridius
Music Player for vk.com
Blockbench
Blockbench - A boxy 3D model editor
gtkcord4
GTK4 Discord client in Go
GMetronome
A tempo measurement tool for composers and musicians
Warzone 2100
In Warzone 2100, you command the forces of The Project in a battle to rebuild the world after mankind has almost been destroyed by nuclear missiles.
This app is verified
wz2100.net
Timer
Simple Countdown Timer
This app is verified
@vikdevelop on GitHub
Zoom
Video Conferencing, Web Conferencing, Webinars, Screen Sharing
Spot
Listen to music on Spotify
This app is verified
alextren.dev
Gajim
Fully-featured XMPP chat client
This app is verified
gajim.org
1
...
20
21
22
23
24
...
34