Use Flathub to gain access to a growing collection of Flatpaks by following the setup instructions .

Flathub is the place to get and distribute apps for all of desktop Linux. It is powered by Flatpak , allowing Flathub apps to run on almost any Linux distribution.

Submitting apps

App developers can submit their apps to be distributed to Flathub's growing user base, thus providing a single gateway to the entire Linux desktop ecosystem.

At the moment, apps must either be legally redistributable or be available as a third party download. However, if you are a proprietary app developer and are interested in using Flathub, we would love to talk to you.

Verified apps

What does the checkmark under an app name mean?

Some apps have a checkmark on the app page under the developer name. This means the app is published on Flathub by its original developer or a third party approved by the developer.

Some apps are published by third parties that are unaffiliated with the original developer. This is allowed, but such apps are not eligible for the checkmark.

Next to the checkmark is a link to the developer's website or to their profile on a source code hosting site. Flathub has verified the developer's identity using that link.

I'm publishing an app on Flathub. How do I get it verified?

First, log in to Flathub. Click the "Developer Settings" button under the app you want to verify. At the top of the page, find the "Setup Verification" section. The instructions there will walk you through the verification process.

Reporting issues

Security or legal issues can be reported to the Flathub team.

Acknowledgements

Flathub wouldn't be possible without the generous support of the following organizations and individuals.