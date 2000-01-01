Flathub Logo
2023 Year in Review

Celebrating a year of growth and innovation on Flathub

322.7M
Total Downloads
0
New Apps
0
Total Apps
480.9M
App Updates
📈
Year-over-year growth
Downloads vs 2022
+117.1%
🏆Top Apps
1
Google Chrome
The browser built to be yours
3.5M
Downloads
2
Firefox
Fast, Private & Safe Web Browser
3.3M
Downloads
3
Discord
Talk, play, hang out
1.7M
Downloads
🎮Top Games
1
Minecraft
Create your own world in one of the most popular video games
261.9K
Downloads
2
Space Cadet Pinball
Game engine for Space Cadet Pinball
132.2K
Downloads
3
Sonic Robo Blast 2
A 3D Sonic the Hedgehog fangame based on a modified version of Doom Legacy
65.1K
Downloads
🕹️Top Emulators
1
RetroArch
Frontend for emulators, game engines and media players
2.1M
Downloads
2
Dolphin Emulator
GameCube / Wii / Triforce Emulator
1.8M
Downloads
3
RPCS3
Open-source Sony PlayStation 3 Emulator
1.7M
Downloads
🏪Top Game Stores
1
Lutris
Video game preservation platform
1.2M
Downloads
2
Steam
Launcher for the Steam software distribution service
1.1M
Downloads
3
Heroic
Play Epic, GOG and Amazon Games
960.2K
Downloads
🔧Top Game Tools
1
ProtonUp-Qt
Install Wine- and Proton-based compatibility tools
1.3M
Downloads
2
ScummVM
Interpreter for numerous adventure games and role-playing games
1.2M
Downloads
3
Prism Launcher
Custom Minecraft Launcher to easily manage multiple Minecraft installations at once
310.3K
Downloads
🚀Trending Categories

Categories with the most growth this year

System
+182%
20232.6M
2022928.4K
Games
+161%
202322.8M
20228.7M
Utilities
+110%
202310.5M
20225M

Category Highlights

🏆
Most Popular
The app with the highest number of downloads this year
📈
Biggest Growth
The app that gained the most new downloads compared to the previous year
Newcomer of the Year
The most popular app released this year
🏅
Most Improved
The app with the highest percentage growth rate compared to the previous year
💻Platform downloads
X86_64
99.4%
320.9M
AARCH64
0.5%
1.7M
