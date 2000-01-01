2023 Year in Review
Celebrating a year of growth and innovation on Flathub
322.7M
Total Downloads
0
New Apps
0
Total Apps
480.9M
App Updates
📈
Year-over-year growth
Downloads vs 2022
+117.1%
🏆Top Apps
🕹️Top Emulators
🏪Top Game Stores
🚀Trending Categories
Categories with the most growth this year
System
+182%
20232.6M
2022928.4K
Games
+161%
202322.8M
20228.7M
Utilities
+110%
202310.5M
20225M
Category Highlights
🏆
Most Popular
The app with the highest number of downloads this year
📈
Biggest Growth
The app that gained the most new downloads compared to the previous year
✨
Newcomer of the Year
The most popular app released this year
🏅
Most Improved
The app with the highest percentage growth rate compared to the previous year
Education
🏆 Most Popular
Anki
Powerful, intelligent flash cards
69.3K downloads
📈 Biggest Growth
GeoGebra
Dynamic mathematics software
+118% growth
✨ Newcomer of the Year
Librum
A modern e-book reader and library manager
10.4K downloads
🏅 Most Improved
Notesnook
A fully open source & end-to-end encrypted note taking alternative to Evernote
+422% growth
Utilities
💻Platform downloads
X86_64
99.4%
320.9M
AARCH64
0.5%
1.7M