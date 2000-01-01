About Flathub: The Linux App Store
Whether you're a user looking for apps or a developer looking to reach more users, Flathub is the best choice for apps on Linux.
Users
All the apps you want — From big names you'd expect to fresh indie developers, Flathub has thousands of apps to meet your needs.
Transparent safety — Clearly see when an app is verified as coming from its developer, what permissions it requires, and whether or not it's open source and auditable
Tastefully curated — Discover interesting, quality apps across Flathub with our staff curation that showcases the best on offer
Apps for you where you are — Whether you're on a Steam Deck, a powerful Linux workstation, a Raspberry Pi, or the rare Linux phone; Flathub has apps for you
Developers
Reach millions of users — Flathub comes out of the box on multiple Linux distros, is easily installable on the rest, and has over a million active users
Independent & transparent — We're a grassroots open source community stewarding the best of what the ecosystem has to offer
Clear docs & guidance — Extensive documentation, thousands of public app manifests, and a large community means you're always able to get help
Native app store integration — Forget web downloads; Flathub delivers apps and automatic updates to users in their native app store client where they'd expect
Get in touch
Press
We're always happy to answer questions from and arrange interviews with journalists and tech writers
Reporting issues
We take security reports and legal issues very seriously
Developers & Users
Connect with the team and other members of the community to ask questions and share your expertise
Acknowledgements
Flathub wouldn't be possible without the generous support of the following organizations and individuals.