Flathub Logo

About Flathub: The Linux App Store

Whether you're a user looking for apps or a developer looking to reach more users, Flathub is the best choice for apps on Linux.

Users

All the apps you want — From big names you'd expect to fresh indie developers, Flathub has thousands of apps to meet your needs.

Transparent safety — Clearly see when an app is verified as coming from its developer, what permissions it requires, and whether or not it's open source and auditable

Tastefully curated — Discover interesting, quality apps across Flathub with our staff curation that showcases the best on offer

Apps for you where you are — Whether you're on a Steam Deck, a powerful Linux workstation, a Raspberry Pi, or the rare Linux phone; Flathub has apps for you

Developers

Reach millions of users — Flathub comes out of the box on multiple Linux distros, is easily installable on the rest, and has over a million active users

Independent & transparent — We're a grassroots open source community stewarding the best of what the ecosystem has to offer

Clear docs & guidance — Extensive documentation, thousands of public app manifests, and a large community means you're always able to get help

Native app store integration — Forget web downloads; Flathub delivers apps and automatic updates to users in their native app store client where they'd expect

Get in touch

Press

We're always happy to answer questions from and arrange interviews with journalists and tech writers

Read announcementsDownload Press KitContact for press inquiries

Reporting issues

We take security reports and legal issues very seriously

Report an Issue

Developers & Users

Connect with the team and other members of the community to ask questions and share your expertise

Join Discourse forum

Acknowledgements

Flathub wouldn't be possible without the generous support of the following organizations and individuals.

Organizations & Infrastructure

  • Codethink
  • Cloud Native Computing Foundation
  • Fastly
  • Mythic Beasts
  • Prerender.io
  • Scaleway

Individual Contributors

  • Alex Larsson
  • Andreas Nilsson
  • Arun Raghavan
  • Bartłomiej Piotrowski
  • Christian Hergert
  • Christopher Halse Rogers
  • Cosimo Cecchi
  • Emmanuele Bassi
  • G Stavracas Neto
  • Jakub Steiner
  • James Shubin
  • Joaquim Rocha
  • Jorge García Oncins
  • Lubomír Sedlář
  • Nathan Dyer
  • Nick Richards
  • Mario Sanchez Prada
  • Matthias Clasen
  • Michael Doherty
  • Robert McQueen
  • Zach Oglesby