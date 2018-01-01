2022 Year in Review
Celebrating a year of growth and innovation on Flathub
148.6M
Total Downloads
0
New Apps
0
Total Apps
211.3M
App Updates
📈
Year-over-year growth
Downloads vs 2021
+189.8%
🏆Top Apps
🕹️Top Emulators
🏪Top Game Stores
🔧Top Game Tools
🚀Trending Categories
Categories with the most growth this year
Games
+526%
20228.7M
20211.4M
Utilities
+300%
20225M
20211.3M
Networking
+239%
202210.1M
20213M
Category Highlights
🏆
Most Popular
The app with the highest number of downloads this year
📈
Biggest Growth
The app that gained the most new downloads compared to the previous year
✨
Newcomer of the Year
The most popular app released this year
🏅
Most Improved
The app with the highest percentage growth rate compared to the previous year
Games
🏆 Most Popular
Steam
Launcher for the Steam software distribution service
693.8K downloads
📈 Biggest Growth
RetroArch
Frontend for emulators, game engines and media players
+1130% growth
✨ Newcomer of the Year
PrimeHack
Dolphin Emu fork for various Metroid Prime mods
475.5K downloads
🏅 Most Improved
RPCS3
Open-source Sony PlayStation 3 Emulator
+4557% growth
💻Platform downloads
X86_64
99.3%
147.6M
AARCH64
0.6%
907.3K