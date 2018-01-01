Flathub Logo
2022 Year in Review

Celebrating a year of growth and innovation on Flathub

148.6M
Total Downloads
0
New Apps
0
Total Apps
211.3M
App Updates
📈
Year-over-year growth
Downloads vs 2021
+189.8%
🏆Top Apps
1
Google Chrome
The browser built to be yours
1.5M
Downloads
2
Firefox
Fast, Private & Safe Web Browser
1.1M
Downloads
3
Discord
Talk, play, hang out
1M
Downloads
🎮Top Games
1
Minecraft
Create your own world in one of the most popular video games
213K
Downloads
2
Space Cadet Pinball
Game engine for Space Cadet Pinball
60K
Downloads
3
0 A.D.
Real-time strategy game
44.3K
Downloads
🕹️Top Emulators
1
RetroArch
Frontend for emulators, game engines and media players
654.8K
Downloads
2
Dolphin Emulator
GameCube / Wii / Triforce Emulator
595.9K
Downloads
3
PPSSPP
A PlayStation Portable emulator
551.8K
Downloads
🏪Top Game Stores
1
Steam
Launcher for the Steam software distribution service
693.8K
Downloads
2
Heroic
Play Epic, GOG and Amazon Games
423.5K
Downloads
3
Lutris
Video game preservation platform
278.6K
Downloads
🔧Top Game Tools
1
ProtonUp-Qt
Install Wine- and Proton-based compatibility tools
501.6K
Downloads
2
ScummVM
Interpreter for numerous adventure games and role-playing games
222.5K
Downloads
3
PolyMC
A custom launcher for Minecraft that allows you to easily manage multiple installations of Minecraft at once
96.3K
Downloads
🚀Trending Categories

Categories with the most growth this year

Games
+526%
20228.7M
20211.4M
Utilities
+300%
20225M
20211.3M
Networking
+239%
202210.1M
20213M

Category Highlights

🏆
Most Popular
The app with the highest number of downloads this year
📈
Biggest Growth
The app that gained the most new downloads compared to the previous year
Newcomer of the Year
The most popular app released this year
🏅
Most Improved
The app with the highest percentage growth rate compared to the previous year
💻Platform downloads
X86_64
99.3%
147.6M
AARCH64
0.6%
907.3K
