2020 Year in Review
Celebrating a year of growth and innovation on Flathub
27.3M
Total Downloads
0
New Apps
0
Total Apps
90.3M
App Updates
📈
Year-over-year growth
Downloads vs 2019
+990.8%
🏆Top Apps
🕹️Top Emulators
🏪Top Game Stores
💎Hidden Gems
🚀Trending Categories
Categories with the most growth this year
System
+2736%
2020157.8K
20195.6K
Developer Tools
+1520%
2020580.5K
201935.8K
Networking
+1459%
20201.3M
201980.5K
Category Highlights
🏆
Most Popular
The app with the highest number of downloads this year
📈
Biggest Growth
The app that gained the most new downloads compared to the previous year
✨
Newcomer of the Year
The most popular app released this year
🏅
Most Improved
The app with the highest percentage growth rate compared to the previous year
Utilities
🏆 Most Popular
Bitwarden
A secure and free password manager for all of your devices
44.4K downloads
📈 Biggest Growth
Dropbox
Access your files from any computer
+1775% growth
✨ Newcomer of the Year
Flatseal
Manage Flatpak permissions
25.8K downloads
🏅 Most Improved
Weather
Show weather conditions and forecast
+20% growth
💻Platform downloads
X86_64
99.2%
27M
AARCH64
0.3%
93.6K