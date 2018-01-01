Flathub Logo
2020 Year in Review

Celebrating a year of growth and innovation on Flathub

27.3M
Total Downloads
0
New Apps
0
Total Apps
90.3M
App Updates
📈
Year-over-year growth
Downloads vs 2019
+990.8%
🏆Top Apps
1
Spotify
Online music streaming service
265.6K
Downloads
2
Zoom
Video Conferencing, Web Conferencing, Webinars, Screen Sharing
187.3K
Downloads
3
GNU Image Manipulation Program
Create images and edit photographs
183.6K
Downloads
🎮Top Games
1
Minecraft
Create your own world in one of the most popular video games
52.3K
Downloads
2
Battle for Wesnoth
A turn-based strategy game with a high fantasy theme
33.7K
Downloads
3
Teeworlds
Online multiplayer shooter game
30.2K
Downloads
🕹️Top Emulators
1
RetroArch
Frontend for emulators, game engines and media players
32.7K
Downloads
2
Snes9x
A Super Nintendo emulator
14.5K
Downloads
3
PCSX2
PlayStation 2 emulator
12.2K
Downloads
🏪Top Game Stores
1
Steam
Launcher for the Steam software distribution service
132.9K
Downloads
2
Minecraft Bedrock Launcher
Download and play Minecraft Bedrock Edition on GNU/Linux
18K
Downloads
3
Athenaeum
A libre replacement for Steam
2.6K
Downloads
🔧Top Game Tools
1
Phoenicis PlayOnLinux
Install and run Windows software on Linux
26.9K
Downloads
2
Moonlight
Stream games and other applications from another PC running Sunshine or GeForce Experience
4.9K
Downloads
3
ScummVM
Interpreter for numerous adventure games and role-playing games
1.5K
Downloads
🚀Trending Categories

Categories with the most growth this year

System
+2736%
2020157.8K
20195.6K
Developer Tools
+1520%
2020580.5K
201935.8K
Networking
+1459%
20201.3M
201980.5K

Category Highlights

🏆
Most Popular
The app with the highest number of downloads this year
📈
Biggest Growth
The app that gained the most new downloads compared to the previous year
Newcomer of the Year
The most popular app released this year
🏅
Most Improved
The app with the highest percentage growth rate compared to the previous year
💻Platform downloads
X86_64
99.2%
27M
AARCH64
0.3%
93.6K
