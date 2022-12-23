Protontricks

A simple wrapper that does winetricks things for Proton enabled games

This is a wrapper script that allows you to easily run Winetricks commands for Steam Play/Proton games among other common Wine features, such as launching external Windows executables. This is often useful when a game requires closed-source runtime libraries or applications that are not included with Proton.

Note: To access Steam libraries on another drives, you need to grant access to them:

flatpak override --user --filesystem=/path/to/other/Steam/Library com.github.Matoking.protontricks

Changes in version 1.10.3

about 2 months ago
Installed Size~59 MB
Download Size17 MB
Available Architecturesx86_64
Installs340,460
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Project Websitehttps://github.com/Matoking/protontricks
Helphttps://github.com/Matoking/protontricks#readme
Report an Issuehttps://github.com/Matoking/protontricks/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Matoking.protontricks

flatpak install flathub com.github.Matoking.protontricks

flatpak run com.github.Matoking.protontricks
protonsteamwinewinetricks