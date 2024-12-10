/
Flathub 2025 Year in Review
Revisit the top apps and trends from the year
Eloquent
Your proofreading assistant
0 A.D.
Real-time strategy game
Planify
Forget about forgetting things
Tomatillo
Focus better, work smarter
ROTA
Gravity bends beneath your feet
App of the Day
Play Timer
Native-feeling timers
Flathub is the App Store for Linux
Get the latest versions of all your favorite apps, for any Linux distribution
Set Up Flathub
Zbridge
Contract bridge card game
Rune
The player that blends classic design with modern technology
Schedule
A simple kanban-styled planner
Widelands
A real-time build-up strategy game
gencolormap
Color Map Generator
Kalorite
Lightweight audio player
Pidgin
Instant Messaging Client
Productivity
Eloquent
Your proofreading assistant
Escritoire
Write letters with confidence
Give Me Lyrics
Lyrics for your songs
Reckoner
Private personal financial tracking
Linwood Butterfly
Draw and organize ideas
IRPF 2024
Do your taxes in Brazil (Calendar year of 2023)
Graphics & Photography
Coulr
Enjoy colors and feel happy
LPub3D
LPub3D - An LDraw Building Instruction Editor
Vimix
Video live mixer
ParaPara
An image viewer without library
Iconic
Add icons on top of folders
KGeoTag
Photo geotagging program
Audio & Video
Diurnals
Get daily Todoist notifications
FMIT
Free Musical Instrument Tuner (FMIT), a Tool for tuning musical instrument
FCast Receiver
Receiver for displaying multimedia content from FCast sender applications
Ticket Booth
Keep track of your favorite shows
On the go
Apps for your Linux phones and tablets
Camera
Take pictures and videos
Space Launch
Rocket launches tracker
Education
Fast Reader
Reading one word at a time
Memorize
Study flashcards
NEST Desktop
Simulate spiking neuronal networks
FieldWorks Language Explorer
Language and cultural data management
Bolls
A web app for reading the Bible with full emphasis on the God`s Word only. Sola scriptura
Networking
Interstellar
Connect with the fediverse
Saldo
Check your bank accounts
JackTrip
Connect and play with other musicians
Waterfox
Private web browser
Peercoin
Peercoin, a green crypto for sustainable future.
We ♥ Games
Games and apps to run your favorite titles
Zbridge
Contract bridge card game
Widelands
A real-time build-up strategy game
VCMI
Open-source game engine for Heroes of Might and Magic III
OpenFodder
Source port of Cannon Fodder
Dune Legacy
A modern Dune II reimplementation
TransLines
Enjoyable metro building game
Candy Wrapper
Screen-wrapping arcade action
irrlamb
3D physics platformer
Spiderbro 2
A spider puzzle game!
Tanglet
Single player variant of Boggle
Hnefatafl
Play the game
Freeciv SDL2 client
SDL2 based client for the Freeciv game
Developer Tools
Seabird
Work with Kubernetes
Serial Loops
Editor for Suzumiya Haruhi no Chokuretsu
vkCommander
Fast and open source GUI for Valkey
OneWare
IDE for Electronics Development
Massif-Visualizer
A visualizer for Valgrind Massif data files
Science
bibref
Discover references in the Bible
Syntalos
Synchronized data acquisition from diverse sources and flexible experiment control
PoMiDAQ
View and record videos from UCLA Miniscopes
Hopsan
A modelling and simulation tool for fluid power and mechatronic systems
Corese Gui
Handling the semantic web
System
jdSystemMonitor
Monitor your system
Pantheon Tweaks
Tweak Pantheon settings
LNXlink
Manage Linux machine with MQTT
OpenSCQ30
Control Soundcore headphones
Revelation
Password manager
Rclone UI
The GUI for rclone.
Utilities
Schedule
A simple kanban-styled planner
LogoRRR
Log files at a glance - a log viewer which is simple to use!
Wattage
Monitor power devices
