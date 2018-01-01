Flathub Logo
2021 Year in Review

Celebrating a year of growth and innovation on Flathub

51.3M
Total Downloads
0
New Apps
0
Total Apps
129.1M
App Updates
📈
Year-over-year growth
Downloads vs 2020
+88.2%
🏆Top Apps
1
Spotify
Online music streaming service
432.3K
Downloads
2
Telegram
New era of messaging
364.8K
Downloads
3
Discord
Talk, play, hang out
364.3K
Downloads
🎮Top Games
1
Minecraft
Create your own world in one of the most popular video games
84.3K
Downloads
2
Quadrapassel
Fit falling blocks together
54.9K
Downloads
3
Tetravex
Reorder tiles to fit a square
54.4K
Downloads
🕹️Top Emulators
1
RetroArch
Frontend for emulators, game engines and media players
53.2K
Downloads
2
PPSSPP
A PlayStation Portable emulator
25.9K
Downloads
3
Snes9x
A Super Nintendo emulator
23.1K
Downloads
🏪Top Game Stores
1
Steam
Launcher for the Steam software distribution service
239.8K
Downloads
2
Minecraft Bedrock Launcher
Download and play Minecraft Bedrock Edition on GNU/Linux
45.2K
Downloads
3
Athenaeum
A libre replacement for Steam
4.2K
Downloads
🔧Top Game Tools
1
Phoenicis PlayOnLinux
Install and run Windows software on Linux
31.9K
Downloads
2
Steam Link
Stream games from another computer with Steam
20.8K
Downloads
3
GeForce NOW Electron
Unofficial GeForce NOW application written in Electron
13.9K
Downloads
🚀Trending Categories

Categories with the most growth this year

Utilities
+145%
20211.3M
2020511.7K
Networking
+136%
20213M
20201.3M
Science
+122%
202133K
202014.9K

Category Highlights

🏆
Most Popular
The app with the highest number of downloads this year
📈
Biggest Growth
The app that gained the most new downloads compared to the previous year
Newcomer of the Year
The most popular app released this year
🏅
Most Improved
The app with the highest percentage growth rate compared to the previous year
💻Platform downloads
X86_64
99.2%
50.9M
AARCH64
0.6%
299.9K
