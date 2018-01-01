2021 Year in Review
Celebrating a year of growth and innovation on Flathub
51.3M
Total Downloads
0
New Apps
0
Total Apps
129.1M
App Updates
📈
Year-over-year growth
Downloads vs 2020
+88.2%
🏆Top Apps
🕹️Top Emulators
🏪Top Game Stores
🚀Trending Categories
Categories with the most growth this year
Utilities
+145%
20211.3M
2020511.7K
Networking
+136%
20213M
20201.3M
Science
+122%
202133K
202014.9K
Category Highlights
🏆
Most Popular
The app with the highest number of downloads this year
📈
Biggest Growth
The app that gained the most new downloads compared to the previous year
✨
Newcomer of the Year
The most popular app released this year
🏅
Most Improved
The app with the highest percentage growth rate compared to the previous year
Graphics & Photography
🏆 Most Popular
📈 Biggest Growth
GNU Image Manipulation Program
Create images and edit photographs
257.7K downloads
+40% growth
✨ Newcomer of the Year
DisplayCAL
Display calibration and profiling with a focus on accuracy and versatility
5.1K downloads
🏅 Most Improved
Color Picker
Choose colors from the picker or the screen
+138% growth
Games
🏆 Most Popular
📈 Biggest Growth
Steam
Launcher for the Steam software distribution service
239.8K downloads
+80% growth
✨ Newcomer of the Year
Steam Link
Stream games from another computer with Steam
20.8K downloads
🏅 Most Improved
Minecraft Bedrock Launcher
Download and play Minecraft Bedrock Edition on GNU/Linux
+151% growth
💻Platform downloads
X86_64
99.2%
50.9M
AARCH64
0.6%
299.9K