2025 Year in Review
Celebrating a year of growth and innovation on Flathub
431.9M
Total Downloads
0
New Apps
0
Total Apps
722.7M
App Updates
📈
Year-over-year growth
Downloads vs 2024
+19.8%
🏆Top Apps
🕹️Top Emulators
🏪Top Game Stores
🌍Geographic Insights
Countries Reached
239
Fastest Growing Regions
1
Timor-Leste
+765%
2
Cuba
+157%
3
Mauritania
+49%
4
Åland Islands
+46%
5
St. Martin
+33%
Top Countries
1
United States
41.2M
2
Germany
16.1M
3
Brazil
14.2M
4
United Kingdom
7.8M
5
Russia
7.7M
💎Hidden Gems
🚀Trending Categories
Categories with the most growth this year
Utilities
+30%
202517M
202413.1M
System
+28%
20254.5M
20243.5M
Graphics & Photography
+28%
20256.2M
20244.9M
Category Highlights
🏆
Most Popular
The app with the highest number of downloads this year
📈
Biggest Growth
The app that gained the most new downloads compared to the previous year
✨
Newcomer of the Year
The most popular app released this year
🏅
Most Improved
The app with the highest percentage growth rate compared to the previous year
Developer Tools
🏆 Most Popular
Visual Studio Code
Code editing. Redefined.
782.1K downloads
📈 Biggest Growth
Zed
High-performance code editor
+137% growth
✨ Newcomer of the Year
Devpod
Codespaces but open-source, client-only and unopinionated: Works with any IDE and lets you use any cloud, kubernetes or just localhost docker.
15.8K downloads
🏅 Most Improved
pgAdmin 4
Admin and development platform for PostgreSQL
+849% growth
💻Platform downloads
X86_64
98.7%
426.5M
AARCH64
1.3%
5.4M