Flathub Logo
Select Year:
20252024202320222021202020192018

2025 Year in Review

Celebrating a year of growth and innovation on Flathub

431.9M
Total Downloads
0
New Apps
0
Total Apps
722.7M
App Updates
📈
Year-over-year growth
Downloads vs 2024
+19.8%
🏆Top Apps
1
Firefox
Fast, Private & Safe Web Browser
2.7M
Downloads
2
Google Chrome
The browser built to be yours
2.3M
Downloads
3
Discord
Talk, play, hang out
2.1M
Downloads
🎮Top Games
1
Sober
Play, chat & explore on Roblox
1.3M
Downloads
2
Minecraft
Create your own world in one of the most popular video games
254.9K
Downloads
3
Space Cadet Pinball
Game engine for Space Cadet Pinball
121.6K
Downloads
🕹️Top Emulators
1
RetroArch
Frontend for emulators, game engines and media players
1M
Downloads
2
Dolphin Emulator
GameCube / Wii / Triforce Emulator
961.1K
Downloads
3
PPSSPP
A PlayStation Portable emulator
895.4K
Downloads
🏪Top Game Stores
1
Steam
Launcher for the Steam software distribution service
1.3M
Downloads
2
Heroic
Play Epic, GOG and Amazon Games
1.1M
Downloads
3
Lutris
Video game preservation platform
824.1K
Downloads
🔧Top Game Tools
1
ProtonUp-Qt
Install Wine- and Proton-based compatibility tools
878.3K
Downloads
2
ScummVM
Interpreter for numerous adventure games and role-playing games
632.1K
Downloads
3
Prism Launcher
Custom Minecraft Launcher to easily manage multiple Minecraft installations at once
603K
Downloads
🌍Geographic Insights
Countries Reached
239
Fastest Growing Regions
1
Timor-Leste
+765%
2
Cuba
+157%
3
Mauritania
+49%
4
Åland Islands
+46%
5
St. Martin
+33%
Top Countries
1
United States
41.2M
2
Germany
16.1M
3
Brazil
14.2M
4
United Kingdom
7.8M
5
Russia
7.7M
🚀Trending Categories

Categories with the most growth this year

Utilities
+30%
202517M
202413.1M
System
+28%
20254.5M
20243.5M
Graphics & Photography
+28%
20256.2M
20244.9M

Category Highlights

🏆
Most Popular
The app with the highest number of downloads this year
📈
Biggest Growth
The app that gained the most new downloads compared to the previous year
Newcomer of the Year
The most popular app released this year
🏅
Most Improved
The app with the highest percentage growth rate compared to the previous year
💻Platform downloads
X86_64
98.7%
426.5M
AARCH64
1.3%
5.4M
Go Home