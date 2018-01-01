2024 Year in Review
Celebrating a year of growth and innovation on Flathub
360.4M
Total Downloads
0
New Apps
0
Total Apps
613.8M
App Updates
📈
Year-over-year growth
Downloads vs 2023
+11.7%
🏆Top Apps
🕹️Top Emulators
🏪Top Game Stores
🌍Geographic Insights
Countries Reached
239
Top Countries
1
United States
59.7M
2
Germany
24.1M
3
Brazil
17.9M
4
United Kingdom
11.6M
5
Russia
10.9M
🚀Trending Categories
Categories with the most growth this year
Science
+34%
2024247.9K
2023184.7K
Education
+34%
20241.2M
2023873.1K
System
+34%
20243.5M
20232.6M
Category Highlights
🏆
Most Popular
The app with the highest number of downloads this year
📈
Biggest Growth
The app that gained the most new downloads compared to the previous year
✨
Newcomer of the Year
The most popular app released this year
🏅
Most Improved
The app with the highest percentage growth rate compared to the previous year
Audio & Video
🏆 Most Popular
VLC
VLC media player, the open-source multimedia player
1.4M downloads
📈 Biggest Growth
OBS Studio
Live stream and record videos
+24% growth
✨ Newcomer of the Year
yuki-iptv
IPTV player with EPG support
61.6K downloads
🏅 Most Improved
Speech Note
Notes with offline Speech to Text, Text to Speech and Machine Translation
+268% growth
Networking
🏆 Most Popular
Google Chrome
The browser built to be yours
3.1M downloads
📈 Biggest Growth
Brave
Fast Internet, AI, Adblock
+23% growth
✨ Newcomer of the Year
Tor Browser Launcher
A program to help you download, keep updated, and run Tor Browser
359.6K downloads
🏅 Most Improved
Vesktop
Customizable Discord client
+3564% growth
Developer Tools
🏆 Most Popular
Visual Studio Code
Code editing. Redefined.
900.7K downloads
📈 Biggest Growth
Podman Desktop
Manage Podman and other container engines from a single UI
+36% growth
✨ Newcomer of the Year
Zed
High-performance code editor
48K downloads
🏅 Most Improved
Dev Toolbox
Dev tools at your fingertips
+205% growth
System
🏆 Most Popular
Fedora Media Writer
A tool to create a live USB drive with an edition of Fedora
345.6K downloads
📈 Biggest Growth
Warehouse
Manage all things Flatpak
+493% growth
✨ Newcomer of the Year
Fan Control
Control your fans with different behaviors
50.6K downloads
🏅 Most Improved
CPU-X
Gathers information on CPU, motherboard and more
+661% growth
💻Platform downloads
X86_64
99.2%
357.4M
AARCH64
0.8%
3M