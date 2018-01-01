Flathub Logo
2024 Year in Review

Celebrating a year of growth and innovation on Flathub

360.4M
Total Downloads
0
New Apps
0
Total Apps
613.8M
App Updates
📈
Year-over-year growth
Downloads vs 2023
+11.7%
🏆Top Apps
1
Google Chrome
The browser built to be yours
3.1M
Downloads
2
Firefox
Fast, Private & Safe Web Browser
3M
Downloads
3
Discord
Talk, play, hang out
1.7M
Downloads
🎮Top Games
1
Minecraft
Create your own world in one of the most popular video games
204.2K
Downloads
2
Space Cadet Pinball
Game engine for Space Cadet Pinball
150.4K
Downloads
3
Sonic Robo Blast 2
A 3D Sonic the Hedgehog fangame based on a modified version of Doom Legacy
75.8K
Downloads
🕹️Top Emulators
1
Dolphin Emulator
GameCube / Wii / Triforce Emulator
1.5M
Downloads
2
PPSSPP
A PlayStation Portable emulator
1.3M
Downloads
3
melonDS
Nintendo DS and DSi emulator
1.2M
Downloads
🏪Top Game Stores
1
Steam
Launcher for the Steam software distribution service
1M
Downloads
2
Heroic
Play Epic, GOG and Amazon Games
767.4K
Downloads
3
Lutris
Video game preservation platform
747K
Downloads
🔧Top Game Tools
1
ScummVM
Interpreter for numerous adventure games and role-playing games
903.2K
Downloads
2
ProtonUp-Qt
Install Wine- and Proton-based compatibility tools
817K
Downloads
3
Prism Launcher
Custom Minecraft Launcher to easily manage multiple Minecraft installations at once
367.9K
Downloads
🌍Geographic Insights
Countries Reached
239
Top Countries
1
United States
59.7M
2
Germany
24.1M
3
Brazil
17.9M
4
United Kingdom
11.6M
5
Russia
10.9M
🚀Trending Categories

Categories with the most growth this year

Science
+34%
2024247.9K
2023184.7K
Education
+34%
20241.2M
2023873.1K
System
+34%
20243.5M
20232.6M

Category Highlights

🏆
Most Popular
The app with the highest number of downloads this year
📈
Biggest Growth
The app that gained the most new downloads compared to the previous year
Newcomer of the Year
The most popular app released this year
🏅
Most Improved
The app with the highest percentage growth rate compared to the previous year
💻Platform downloads
X86_64
99.2%
357.4M
AARCH64
0.8%
3M
