Notes-Up

Your New Notebook

ThiefMD

The markdown editor worth stealing.

Bitcoin Core

Fully validating Bitcoin peer-to-peer network node, wallet and GUI

PdfJumbler

Simple tool to rearrange, merge, delete and rotate pages in PDF files

Agenda

Get things done

Apache Directory Studio

A complete directory tooling platform

ProtonMail Import-Export app

Import emails to your secure ProtonMail inbox or make offline backups with the Import-Export app.

Wemeet

A cloud-based HD conferencing product leveraging Tencent's 20+ years of experience in audiovisual communications

Paperwork

Personal document manager

JabRef

Graphical Java application for managing BibTeX and biblatex (.bib) databases

Sioyek

PDF viewer designed for reading research papers and technical books

Tellico

Collection Manager
KDE

Toggl Track

Simple and Intuitive Time Tracking Software

Setzer

Simple yet full-featured LaTeX editor
cvfosammmm.org

Quilter

Focus on your writing
@lainsce on GitHub

Skrooge

Single-entry bookkeeping for home use
KDE

Texmaker

Latex editor

GoForIt!

A stylish to-do list with built-in productivity timer

Queries

A workbench to interact with relational databases.

Give Me Lyrics

Lyrics for your songs

Rescribe

High quality OCR for images, PDFs and Google Books.

ThinkOrSwim

ThinkOrSwim Desktop application

Lokalize

Computer-aided translation system
KDE

ReText

Simple text editor for Markdown and reStructuredText

crqt-ng

Cross platform open source e-book reader

TeXworks

A simple environment for editing, typesetting, and previewing TeX documents

merkato

Track of your investments

Key Cutter

Easily generate passwords based on your needs
@unicornyrainbow on GitHub

CalCleaner

A simple graphical tool to purge old events from CalDAV calendars
flozz.org

Chart Geany

Chart Geany is a free cross platform software solution for market technical analysis, charting and a portfolio manager