Productivity

186 results

Simple Diary

Simple and lightweight diary app

Tryton 6.8

Client for the Tryton Application Platform

Kapow Punch Clock

Keep track of time spent on projects

Gnome Next Meeting Applet

Show your next events in your panel

AvaEmailArchivar

Archiving and restoring emails from IMAP mailboxes

Bada Bib!

View and edit BibTeX entries

Pepys

A straightforward markdown journal

Peercoin

Peercoin, a green crypto for sustainable future.
peercoin.net

EasyDict-GTK

The first open source translator which is completely open with dictionary data too.

Protégé

A feature rich ontology editing environment

Punchclock

Track time for your tasks.

Textosaurus

Simple cross-platform text editor based on Qt and QScintilla
@martinrotter on GitHub

Datovka

A free graphical user interface for data boxes

UYAP Editor

UYAP Document Editor is an application to display and create UDF documents in UYAP system.

BitcoinHD Core

Connect to the BitcoinHD P2P network

Formiko

reStructuredText and MarkDown editor and live previewer

Cantara

A Song Presentation Software.
cantara.app

Fava

Do your finances using fava and beancount

Timecard

Track time beautifully.

GEstimator

Civil Estimation Software

Blackcoin

True Decentralised Digital Currency.

Ywallet

Light Wallet for Ycash and Zcash

OfficeFactoring

App for Factoring, securitization, ESC or FIDC

Gahshomar

A Persian/Jalali/Farsi calendar

Groestlcoin Core

Fully validating Groestlcoin peer-to-peer network node, wallet and GUI

Métier

Multi-currency blockchain wallet and Open-Transactions client

NovProg

Wordcount graphing program

Vertcoin Core

Fully validating Vertcoin peer-to-peer network node, wallet and GUI

Goldcoin

Discover the Gold Standard of Digital Currency.

Kongress

KDE Conference companion application
KDE