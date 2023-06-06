Blockstream Green
Blockstream Green is a simple and secure Bitcoin wallet that makes it easy to get started sending and receiving Bitcoin and Liquid-based assets such as L-BTC and Tether’s USDt.
Built by one of the most respected teams in the Bitcoin industry, Blockstream Green is supported across multiple platforms and is designed for Bitcoin beginners and power users alike.
Changes in version 1.2.0
about 1 month ago
Installed Size~87 MB
Download Size36 MB
Available Architecturesx86_64
Installs190
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Installs over time
Manual Install
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing