Productivity

186 results
Wasabi Wallet
Open-source, non-custodial, privacy-focused Bitcoin wallet for Desktop, that implements trustless CoinJoin.
Notorious
Keyboard centric notes
This app is verified
gabmus.org
Osmo
Personal organizer
Jameica
Application-Platform similar to OSGI
Black Fennec
Extensible Semi-structured Data Editing Environment
Labyrinth
A light weight mind mapping tool
Skribisto
Software for writing
KDE Itinerary
Digital travel assistant
This app is verified
KDE
Quick Lookup
Look up words quickly
Modular Calculator
A powerful, scriptable, modular calculator aimed at scientific, engineering or computing work.
This app is verified
jordanl2.github.io
TradeSim
The Linux Trading Simulator
Spice-Up
Create simple and beautiful presentations
veraPDF
veraPDF is a file-format validator for PDF/A archiving standard
Linwood Butterfly
Powerful, minimalistic, cross-platform, opensource note-taking app
This app is verified
linwood.dev
Blockstream Green
Blockstream Green is a simple and secure Bitcoin wallet that makes it easy to get started sending and receiving Bitcoin and Liquid-based assets such as L-BTC and Tether’s USDt.
Reminduck
Remember your stuff in an adorably annoying way.
Kile
TeX/LaTeX Editor
This app is verified
KDE
Efax-gtk
Faxing with Linux/Unix
BuhoCMS
A local CMS for static site generators
This app is verified
buhocms.org
HTMLDOC
HTML Conversion Software
KTimeTracker
Personal Time Tracker
This app is verified
KDE
Wikit Desktop
A universal dictionary
Gummi
The simple LaTeX editor
WhosWho
Create PDF documents with people pictures and corresponding name, also called "who's who", "yearbook" or "facebook"
Outwiker
Personal wiki and outliner.
This app is verified
jenyay.net
Nitrokey App
Manage your Nitrokey devices
OmegaT
A simple, open-source translation memory manager and CAT tool
KBibTeX
BibTeX editor by KDE to edit bibliographies used with LaTeX
This app is verified
KDE
Moneta
Monitor the exchange rates of real-world currencies on your desktop
iText RUPS
iText RUPS is a tool to view PDF structure
