Productivity

Wasabi Wallet

Open-source, non-custodial, privacy-focused Bitcoin wallet for Desktop, that implements trustless CoinJoin.

Notorious

Keyboard centric notes
Osmo

Personal organizer

Jameica

Application-Platform similar to OSGI

Black Fennec

Extensible Semi-structured Data Editing Environment

Labyrinth

A light weight mind mapping tool

Skribisto

Software for writing

KDE Itinerary

Digital travel assistant
Quick Lookup

Look up words quickly

Modular Calculator

A powerful, scriptable, modular calculator aimed at scientific, engineering or computing work.
TradeSim

The Linux Trading Simulator

Spice-Up

Create simple and beautiful presentations

veraPDF

veraPDF is a file-format validator for PDF/A archiving standard

Linwood Butterfly

Powerful, minimalistic, cross-platform, opensource note-taking app
Blockstream Green

Blockstream Green is a simple and secure Bitcoin wallet that makes it easy to get started sending and receiving Bitcoin and Liquid-based assets such as L-BTC and Tether’s USDt.

Reminduck

Remember your stuff in an adorably annoying way.

Kile

TeX/LaTeX Editor
Efax-gtk

Faxing with Linux/Unix

BuhoCMS

A local CMS for static site generators
HTMLDOC

HTML Conversion Software

KTimeTracker

Personal Time Tracker
Wikit Desktop

A universal dictionary

Gummi

The simple LaTeX editor

WhosWho

Create PDF documents with people pictures and corresponding name, also called "who's who", "yearbook" or "facebook"

Outwiker

Personal wiki and outliner.
Nitrokey App

Manage your Nitrokey devices

OmegaT

A simple, open-source translation memory manager and CAT tool

KBibTeX

BibTeX editor by KDE to edit bibliographies used with LaTeX
Moneta

Monitor the exchange rates of real-world currencies on your desktop

iText RUPS

iText RUPS is a tool to view PDF structure