Productivity
Productivity
186 results
LibreOffice
The LibreOffice productivity suite
This app is verified
libreoffice.org
ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors
Office productivity suite
Obsidian
Markdown-based knowledge base
This app is verified
obsidian.md
teams-for-linux
Unofficial Microsoft Teams client for Linux using Electron
Contacts
A contacts manager for GNOME
This app is verified
GNOME
Thunderbird
Thunderbird is a free and open source email, newsfeed, chat, and calendaring client
Document Viewer
Document viewer for popular document formats
This app is verified
GNOME
Calendar
Calendar for GNOME
This app is verified
GNOME
Adobe Reader
PDF viewer
WPS Office
WPS Office Suite
calibre
The one stop solution to all your e-book needs
Rnote
Sketch and take handwritten notes
This app is verified
@flxzt on GitHub
Master PDF Editor
View, create, modify, sign, scan, OCR and print PDF documents
Joplin
A free, open source note taking and to-do application, which can handle a large number of notes organised into notebooks.
Okular
Document Viewer
This app is verified
KDE
PDF Arranger
PDF Merging, Rearranging, Splitting, Rotating and Cropping
This app is verified
@jeromerobert on GitHub
Dropbox
Access your files from any computer
Foliate
A simple and modern eBook viewer
ZapZap
Whatsapp Desktop for Linux
Zotero
Collect, organize, cite, and share research
Evolution
Manage your email, contacts and schedule
This app is verified
GNOME
Betterbird
Betterbird is a soft-fork of Mozilla Thunderbird. Simply better.
This app is verified
betterbird.eu
Xournal++
Take handwritten notes
Xmind (2022)
Mind Mapping & Brainstorming
BlueMail
BlueMail Email and Calendar App
Todoist: To-Do List & Tasks
“The best to-do list app right now” - The Verge
Cryptomator
Multi-platform client-side encryption tool optimized for cloud storages
Komikku
Read your favorite manga
This app is verified
febvre.info
Logseq
A local-first, non-linear, outliner notebook for organizing and sharing your personal knowledge base
Proton Mail Bridge
Seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer
