LibreOffice

The LibreOffice productivity suite
libreoffice.org

ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors

Office productivity suite

Obsidian

Markdown-based knowledge base
obsidian.md

teams-for-linux

Unofficial Microsoft Teams client for Linux using Electron

Contacts

A contacts manager for GNOME
GNOME

Thunderbird

Thunderbird is a free and open source email, newsfeed, chat, and calendaring client

Document Viewer

Document viewer for popular document formats
GNOME

Calendar

Calendar for GNOME
GNOME

Adobe Reader

PDF viewer

WPS Office

WPS Office Suite

calibre

The one stop solution to all your e-book needs

Rnote

Sketch and take handwritten notes
@flxzt on GitHub

Master PDF Editor

View, create, modify, sign, scan, OCR and print PDF documents

Joplin

A free, open source note taking and to-do application, which can handle a large number of notes organised into notebooks.

Okular

Document Viewer
KDE

PDF Arranger

PDF Merging, Rearranging, Splitting, Rotating and Cropping
@jeromerobert on GitHub

Dropbox

Access your files from any computer

Foliate

A simple and modern eBook viewer

ZapZap

Whatsapp Desktop for Linux

Zotero

Collect, organize, cite, and share research

Evolution

Manage your email, contacts and schedule
GNOME

Betterbird

Betterbird is a soft-fork of Mozilla Thunderbird. Simply better.
betterbird.eu

Xournal++

Take handwritten notes

Xmind (2022)

Mind Mapping & Brainstorming

BlueMail

BlueMail Email and Calendar App

Todoist: To-Do List & Tasks

“The best to-do list app right now” - The Verge

Cryptomator

Multi-platform client-side encryption tool optimized for cloud storages

Komikku

Read your favorite manga
febvre.info

Logseq

A local-first, non-linear, outliner notebook for organizing and sharing your personal knowledge base

Proton Mail Bridge

Seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer