Productivity

Koodo Reader

A cross-platform ebook reader

Flowtime

Spend your time wisely

NormCap

Extract text from anywhere on the screen

GoldenDict

Dictionary lookup program

Zettlr

A Markdown editor for the 21st century
zettlr.com

ghostwriter

Distraction-free text editor for Markdown

Reminders

Set reminders for yourself

OCRFeeder

The complete OCR suite

XMind 8

Amazing brainstorming and mind mapping tool.

Khronos

Log the time it took to do tasks
@lainsce on GitHub

YACReader

Yet another comic reader

Paper Clip

Edit PDF document metadata

Saber: Handwritten Notes

A cross-platform libre handwritten notes app.

jPDF Tweak

Swiss Army Knife for PDF files

Portfolio Performance

An open source tool to calculate the overall performance of an investment portfolio.

MMEX Money Manager

Organize finances and track cash flow
moneymanagerex.org

Manuskript

An open-source tool for writers

CoBang

QR code scanner for Linux desktop

RedNotebook

Graphical diary and journal

FocusWriter

Fullscreen word processor

Scrivano for Handwritten Notes

A note-taking application for those who prefer handwriting over typing.
@scrivanolabs on GitHub

PDF Chain

PDF Chain is a graphical user interface for the PDF Toolkit (PDFtk)

Sigil

Multi-platform EPUB ebook editor

The Gnumeric Spreadsheet

A High-Precision Spreadsheet Program

Done

To-do lists reimagined
edfloreshz.dev

gLabels

Create labels, business cards and media covers

Story Architect (STARC)

All-in-One Writing App
storyapps.dev

Gramps

Manage genealogical information, perform genealogical research and analysis

CorePDF

A simple lightweight PDF viewer

Kontact

Handle all your emails, calendars, contacts and more within a single window
KDE