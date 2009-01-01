Productivity

Search apps
Koodo Reader
A cross-platform ebook reader
Flowtime
Spend your time wisely
NormCap
Extract text from anywhere on the screen
GoldenDict
Dictionary lookup program
Zettlr
A Markdown editor for the 21st century
ghostwriter
Distraction-free text editor for Markdown
Reminders
Set reminders for yourself
OCRFeeder
The complete OCR suite
XMind 8
Amazing brainstorming and mind mapping tool.
Khronos
Log the time it took to do tasks
YACReader
Yet another comic reader
Paper Clip
Edit PDF document metadata
Saber: Handwritten Notes
A cross-platform libre handwritten notes app.
jPDF Tweak
Swiss Army Knife for PDF files
Portfolio Performance
An open source tool to calculate the overall performance of an investment portfolio.
MMEX Money Manager
Organize finances and track cash flow
Manuskript
An open-source tool for writers
CoBang
QR code scanner for Linux desktop
RedNotebook
Graphical diary and journal
FocusWriter
Fullscreen word processor
Scrivano for Handwritten Notes
A note-taking application for those who prefer handwriting over typing.
PDF Chain
PDF Chain is a graphical user interface for the PDF Toolkit (PDFtk)
Sigil
Multi-platform EPUB ebook editor
The Gnumeric Spreadsheet
A High-Precision Spreadsheet Program
Done
To-do lists reimagined
gLabels
Create labels, business cards and media covers
Story Architect (STARC)
All-in-One Writing App
Gramps
Manage genealogical information, perform genealogical research and analysis
CorePDF
A simple lightweight PDF viewer
Kontact
Handle all your emails, calendars, contacts and more within a single window
