Productivity

186 results

Apostrophe

Edit Markdown in style

GnuCash

Manage your finances, accounts, and investments

PDFedit

PDF editor with ability to browse/edit the tree of raw pdf objects

Planner

Never worry about forgetting things again

Denaro

Manage your personal finances
nickvision.org

Standard Notes

A simple and private place for your notes, thoughts, and life's work

O20.Word

Open Source MS Word 2019 clone... for Linux

Pods

Keep track of your podman containers
@marhkb on GitHub

Notesnook

A fully open source & end-to-end encrypted note taking alternative to Evernote
notesnook.com

Crow Translate

A simple and lightweight translator

MarkText

Next generation markdown editor

PDF Slicer

A simple tool to extract, merge, rotate and reorder pages of PDF documents

Minder

Create, develop and visualize your ideas

Frog

Extract text from images

Trilium Notes

Build your personal knowledge base

Planify

Never worry about forgetting things again

Birdtray

System tray new mail notification for Thunderbird

PDF Mix Tool

An application to perform common editing operations on PDF files

Arianna

EBook Reader
KDE

Monero GUI

Monero: the secure, private, untraceable cryptocurrency

TeXstudio

LaTeX editor

TickTick

Your wonderful to-do & task list to make all things done and get life well organized.

Getting Things GNOME!

Personal tasks and TODO-list items organizer

AbiWord

A word processor
abisource.com

HomeBank

Free, easy, personal accounting, for everyone

Freeplane

Mind Mapping, Knowledge Management, Project Management. Develop, organize and communicate your ideas and knowledge in the most effective way

ElectronMail

Unofficial desktop client for ProtonMail

Bookworm

A focused eBook reader

PDF Tricks

Tricks for PDF Files

Koodo Reader

A cross-platform ebook reader