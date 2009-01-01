Search apps
508 results
Stella
Multi-platform Atari 2600 VCS emulator
SCID
A chess database application
Pingus
Guide groups of penguins through various obstacles
Katawa Shoujo
A bishoujo-style visual novel
Total Chaos Retro Edition
Survival horror set on a remote island known as Fort Oasis
GNOME Reversi
Dominate the board in a classic reversi game, or play the reversed variant
This app is verified
GNOME
ReTux
Action platformer starring the Linux mascot, Tux
OpenArena (Quake3e)
Free and open source first-person shooter
Super Tux Party
A party game starring FLOSS mascots
KNights
Chess game
This app is verified
KDE
Twine
Twine is an open-source tool for telling interactive, nonlinear stories.
jdNBTExplorer
An Editor for Minecraft NBT files
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page
OpenTyrian
An open-source port of the DOS shoot-em-up Tyrian.
Crosswords
Solve crossword puzzles
IO Return to Castle Wolfenstein
Game engine for Return to Castle Wolfenstein
KBreakOut
KBreakOut is a Breakout-like game by KDE
This app is verified
KDE
jdMinecraftLauncher
An classic styled Minecraft Launcher
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page
OpenFodder
An open-source port of the DOS shoot-em-up Tyrian.
Augustus
Augustus is an open source re-implementation of Caesar III with changes to gameplay
The Unofficial Homestuck Collection
An offline collection of Homestuck and its related works
This app is verified
bambosh.dev
Athenaeum
A libre replacement for Steam
FreeRCT
Theme park strategy game
This app is verified
freerct.net
Path of Building (Community)
Path of Building (Community) - A powerful build planner for Path of Exile
Dust Racing 2D
Traditional top-down car racing game including a level editor
Cubiomes Viewer
An efficient Minecraft seed finder and map viewer.
gbrainy
gbrainy is a game to train memory, arithmetical, verbal and logical skills.
GNOME Nibbles
Guide a worm around a maze
This app is verified
GNOME
Pixel Wheels
Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game.
This app is verified
agateau.com
Kapman
Pac-Man Clone
This app is verified
KDE
openMSX
Emulate all aspects of the MSX with high accuracy
