Games

508 results

Stella

Multi-platform Atari 2600 VCS emulator

SCID

A chess database application

Pingus

Guide groups of penguins through various obstacles

Katawa Shoujo

A bishoujo-style visual novel

Total Chaos Retro Edition

Survival horror set on a remote island known as Fort Oasis

GNOME Reversi

Dominate the board in a classic reversi game, or play the reversed variant
GNOME

ReTux

Action platformer starring the Linux mascot, Tux

OpenArena (Quake3e)

Free and open source first-person shooter

Super Tux Party

A party game starring FLOSS mascots

KNights

Chess game
KDE

Twine

Twine is an open-source tool for telling interactive, nonlinear stories.

jdNBTExplorer

An Editor for Minecraft NBT files
jakobdev.codeberg.page

OpenTyrian

An open-source port of the DOS shoot-em-up Tyrian.

Crosswords

Solve crossword puzzles

IO Return to Castle Wolfenstein

Game engine for Return to Castle Wolfenstein

KBreakOut

KBreakOut is a Breakout-like game by KDE
KDE

jdMinecraftLauncher

An classic styled Minecraft Launcher
jakobdev.codeberg.page

OpenFodder

An open-source port of the DOS shoot-em-up Tyrian.

Augustus

Augustus is an open source re-implementation of Caesar III with changes to gameplay

The Unofficial Homestuck Collection

An offline collection of Homestuck and its related works
bambosh.dev

Athenaeum

A libre replacement for Steam

FreeRCT

Theme park strategy game
freerct.net

Path of Building (Community)

Path of Building (Community) - A powerful build planner for Path of Exile

Dust Racing 2D

Traditional top-down car racing game including a level editor

Cubiomes Viewer

An efficient Minecraft seed finder and map viewer.

gbrainy

gbrainy is a game to train memory, arithmetical, verbal and logical skills.

GNOME Nibbles

Guide a worm around a maze
GNOME

Pixel Wheels

Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game.
agateau.com

Kapman

Pac-Man Clone
KDE

openMSX

Emulate all aspects of the MSX with high accuracy