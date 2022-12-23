Frogatto & Friends

An old-school 2D platform game

An old-school 2D platform game, starring a certain quixotic frog. Frogatto has gorgeous, high-end pixel art, pumping arcade tunes, and all the gameplay nuance of a classic console title. Run and jump over pits and enemies. Grab enemies with your tongue, swallow them, and then spit them out at other enemies as projectiles! Fight dangerous bosses, and solve vexing puzzles. Collect coins and use them to buy upgrades and new abilities in the store. Talk to characters in game, and work to unravel Big Bad Milgram's plot against the townsfolk!

Installed Size~266 MB
Download Size236 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs6,643
Licensezlib License, , Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported, ,
Project Websitehttps://frogatto.com/
Contacthttps://frogatto.com/contact/
Contribute Translationshttps://www.transifex.com/frogatto/frogatto/
Report an Issuehttps://github.com/frogatto/frogatto/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.frogatto.Frogatto

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.frogatto.Frogatto

Run

flatpak run com.frogatto.Frogatto