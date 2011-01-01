Search apps
508 results
RetroArch
Frontend for emulators, game engines and media players
This app is verified
Verified
Lutris
Video game preservation platform
This app is verified
lutris.net
Dolphin Emulator
GameCube / Wii / Triforce Emulator
ProtonUp-Qt
Install Wine- and Proton-based compatibility tools
This app is verified
davidotek.net
RPCS3
Open-source Sony PlayStation 3 Emulator
PPSSPP
A PlayStation Portable emulator
This app is verified
ppsspp.org
DuckStation
PlayStation 1/PSX emulator.
xemu
Original Xbox Emulator
melonDS
Nintendo DS and DSi emulator
This app is verified
kuribo64.net
Citra
Nintendo 3DS emulator
This app is verified
citra-emu.org
PrimeHack
Dolphin Emu fork for various Metroid Prime mods
This app is verified
Verified
ScummVM
Interpreter for numerous adventure games and role-playing games
This app is verified
scummvm.org
Steam
Launcher for the Steam software distribution service
Heroic Games Launcher
An Open Source GOG and Epic Games Launcher.
This app is verified
heroicgameslauncher.com
MAME
MAME is a multi-purpose emulation framework.
yuzu
Nintendo Switch emulator
Prism Launcher
A custom launcher for Minecraft that allows you to easily manage multiple installations of Minecraft at once
This app is verified
prismlauncher.org
Rosalie's Mupen GUI
An easy to use & cross-platform mupen64plus front-end written in C++ & Qt
This app is verified
@Rosalie241 on GitHub
Minecraft
Create your own world in one of the most popular video games
Chiaki
Free and Open Source Client for PlayStation Remote Play
PCSX2
A Playstation 2 emulator
This app is verified
pcsx2.net
Grapejuice
A Launcher for Roblox Player and Roblox Studio.
Minecraft Bedrock Launcher
Download and play Minecraft Bedrock Edition on GNU/Linux
Moonlight
Play games remotely from your NVIDIA GameStream-enabled PC
This app is verified
moonlight-stream.com
Ryujinx
A Nintendo Switch Emulator
This app is verified
ryujinx.org
Space Cadet Pinball
Reverse engineering of 3D Pinball for Windows - Space Cadet, a game bundled with Windows.
Snes9x
A Super Nintendo emulator
Cemu
Software to emulate Wii U games and applications on PC
This app is verified
cemu.info
Steam Link
Stream games from another computer with Steam
This app is verified
Verified
RetroDECK
RetroDECK brings an environment to catalog and play your retro games directly on your Steam Deck.
This app is verified
retrodeck.net
