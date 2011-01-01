ActionAdventureArcadeBlocksBoardCardEmulatorsKidsLogicRole PlayingShooterSimulationSportsStrategy

RetroArch

Frontend for emulators, game engines and media players
Lutris

Video game preservation platform
lutris.net

Dolphin Emulator

GameCube / Wii / Triforce Emulator

ProtonUp-Qt

Install Wine- and Proton-based compatibility tools
davidotek.net

RPCS3

Open-source Sony PlayStation 3 Emulator

PPSSPP

A PlayStation Portable emulator
ppsspp.org

DuckStation

PlayStation 1/PSX emulator.

xemu

Original Xbox Emulator

melonDS

Nintendo DS and DSi emulator
kuribo64.net

Citra

Nintendo 3DS emulator
citra-emu.org

PrimeHack

Dolphin Emu fork for various Metroid Prime mods
ScummVM

Interpreter for numerous adventure games and role-playing games
scummvm.org

Steam

Launcher for the Steam software distribution service

Heroic Games Launcher

An Open Source GOG and Epic Games Launcher.
heroicgameslauncher.com

MAME

MAME is a multi-purpose emulation framework.

yuzu

Nintendo Switch emulator

Prism Launcher

A custom launcher for Minecraft that allows you to easily manage multiple installations of Minecraft at once
prismlauncher.org

Rosalie's Mupen GUI

An easy to use & cross-platform mupen64plus front-end written in C++ & Qt
@Rosalie241 on GitHub

Minecraft

Create your own world in one of the most popular video games

Chiaki

Free and Open Source Client for PlayStation Remote Play

PCSX2

A Playstation 2 emulator
pcsx2.net

Grapejuice

A Launcher for Roblox Player and Roblox Studio.

Minecraft Bedrock Launcher

Download and play Minecraft Bedrock Edition on GNU/Linux

Moonlight

Play games remotely from your NVIDIA GameStream-enabled PC
moonlight-stream.com

Ryujinx

A Nintendo Switch Emulator
ryujinx.org

Space Cadet Pinball

Reverse engineering of 3D Pinball for Windows - Space Cadet, a game bundled with Windows.

Snes9x

A Super Nintendo emulator

Cemu

Software to emulate Wii U games and applications on PC
cemu.info

Steam Link

Stream games from another computer with Steam
RetroDECK

RetroDECK brings an environment to catalog and play your retro games directly on your Steam Deck.
retrodeck.net