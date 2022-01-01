ActionAdventureArcadeBlocksBoardCardEmulatorsKidsLogicRole PlayingShooterSimulationSportsStrategy

Games

508 results

Minion

Premier Addon Management

CoreChess

Open source chess GUI for chess engines
@sakya on GitHub

Freedoom: Phase 2

First-person shooter based on the Doom engine

Frog Squash

An addictive crossy roads game with a twist
endlessnetwork.com

Armagetron Advanced

3D Lightcycle Game

War Thunder

War Thunder is the most comprehensive free-to-play, cross-platform, MMO military game.

Frogatto & Friends

An old-school 2D platform game

Dune Legacy

A modern Dune II reimplementation

XIVLauncherCN

Launcher & seamless Linux integration for Final Fantasy XIV Online (China version)

TORCS

The Open Racing Car Simulator

SuperTux - Milestone 1

The classic version of the platformer starring Tux the Penguin

Sonic Robo Blast 2 Kart Galaxy

Modded SRB2Kart adding many custom features

Yamagi Quake II

Yamagi Quake II is an alternative client for id Software's Quake II

Red Eclipse

First-person shooter with agile gameplay and built-in editor

System

System lets you be part of the magic that keeps your computer humming!
hack-computer.com

Thrive

An evolution simulation game. Take control of your species in the environment and edit your species as a whole. Compete with other evolving species for resources on an alien planet.
revolutionarygamesstudio.com

NBTExplorer

A graphical NBT editor for all Minecraft NBT data sources

Pegasus

Cross platform, customizable graphical frontend for launching emulators

Flare: Empyrean Campaign

2D action role playing game

Hedgewars

Funny turn-based artillery game, featuring fighting Hedgehogs!

Tank Warriors

Driving, shooting, explosions, and programming - all in one game
endlessnetwork.com

Neverball

Deftly Guide a Rolling Ball through Many Slick 3D Levels

KMines

Minesweeper-like Game
KDE

OpenArena

Free and open source first-person shooter

Libre TrainSim

Free Train Simulator for everyone

GB Studio

A quick and easy to use drag and drop retro game creator for Game Boy

Doomsday Engine

Enhanced source port of Doom, Heretic, and Hexen

ChessX

Free Chess Database

SysDVR-Qt

Stream Switch games to your PC via USB or network
@parnassius on GitHub

Viper

Viper is a launcher and updater for Northstar, and not much more than that.
@0negal on GitHub