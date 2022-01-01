Search apps
508 results
Minion
Premier Addon Management
CoreChess
Open source chess GUI for chess engines
This app is verified
@sakya on GitHub
Freedoom: Phase 2
First-person shooter based on the Doom engine
Frog Squash
An addictive crossy roads game with a twist
This app is verified
endlessnetwork.com
Armagetron Advanced
3D Lightcycle Game
War Thunder
War Thunder is the most comprehensive free-to-play, cross-platform, MMO military game.
Frogatto & Friends
An old-school 2D platform game
Dune Legacy
A modern Dune II reimplementation
XIVLauncherCN
Launcher & seamless Linux integration for Final Fantasy XIV Online (China version)
TORCS
The Open Racing Car Simulator
SuperTux - Milestone 1
The classic version of the platformer starring Tux the Penguin
Sonic Robo Blast 2 Kart Galaxy
Modded SRB2Kart adding many custom features
Yamagi Quake II
Yamagi Quake II is an alternative client for id Software's Quake II
Red Eclipse
First-person shooter with agile gameplay and built-in editor
System
System lets you be part of the magic that keeps your computer humming!
This app is verified
hack-computer.com
Thrive
An evolution simulation game. Take control of your species in the environment and edit your species as a whole. Compete with other evolving species for resources on an alien planet.
This app is verified
revolutionarygamesstudio.com
NBTExplorer
A graphical NBT editor for all Minecraft NBT data sources
Pegasus
Cross platform, customizable graphical frontend for launching emulators
Flare: Empyrean Campaign
2D action role playing game
Hedgewars
Funny turn-based artillery game, featuring fighting Hedgehogs!
Tank Warriors
Driving, shooting, explosions, and programming - all in one game
This app is verified
endlessnetwork.com
Neverball
Deftly Guide a Rolling Ball through Many Slick 3D Levels
KMines
Minesweeper-like Game
This app is verified
KDE
OpenArena
Free and open source first-person shooter
Libre TrainSim
Free Train Simulator for everyone
GB Studio
A quick and easy to use drag and drop retro game creator for Game Boy
Doomsday Engine
Enhanced source port of Doom, Heretic, and Hexen
ChessX
Free Chess Database
SysDVR-Qt
Stream Switch games to your PC via USB or network
This app is verified
@parnassius on GitHub
Viper
Viper is a launcher and updater for Northstar, and not much more than that.
This app is verified
@0negal on GitHub
