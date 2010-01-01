ActionAdventureArcadeBlocksBoardCardEmulatorsKidsLogicRole PlayingShooterSimulationSportsStrategy

Speed Dreams

Speed Dreams is a 3d cross-platform, open source motorsport simulation and racing game

Aqueducts

An immersive puzzle adventure game where you hack your way to saving the day!
GNOME 2048

Obtain the 2048 tile
AstroMenace

Hardcore 3D space scroll-shooter with spaceship upgrade possibilities

AssaultCube

Fast arcade first person shooter

Minecraft Modpack Manager

Manage your modpacks with ease!
PySolFC

Solitaire game compilation

Sauerbraten

Free multiplayer & singleplayer first person shooter, the successor of the Cube FPS

Rare

A GUI for legendary, an open source Epic Games alternative

Freedoom: Phase 1

First-person shooter based on the Doom engine

Total Chaos

Survival horror set on a remote island known as Fort Oasis

Sonic Robo Blast 2 Persona

A Persona-inspired mod based on the 3D Sonic the Hedgehog fangame Sonic Robo Blast 2

Stunt Rally

Racing game with rally style of driving

Frozen Bubble

An addictive game about frozen bubbles

Quadrapassel

Fit falling blocks together

ares

multi-system console emulation suite

Guilded

Messaging, Voice, and Video Client

Surge the Rabbit

A fun 2D retro platformer inspired by Sonic games and a game creation system

ludusavi

Ludusavi is a tool for backing up your PC video game save data.
Trigger Rally

Fast-paced single-player rally racing game

Fuse

Sinclair ZX Spectrum Emulator

LBreakoutHD

Arkanoid / Breakout alike game

Crispy Doom

Limit-removing enhanced-resolution Doom source port
Chocolate Doom

Conservative Doom Source Port

fheroes2

fheroes2 is a recreation of Heroes of Might and Magic II game engine

Zandronum

Leading the way in newschool multiplayer Doom online

ET: Legacy

ET: Legacy is an open source project based on the code of Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory which was released in 2010 under the terms of the GPLv3.

GB Enhanced+

A Game Boy (Color, Advance) emulator

Abuse

Dark 2D side-scrolling platform game

StepMania

Rhythm and dance game