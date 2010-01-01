Search apps
508 results
Speed Dreams
Speed Dreams is a 3d cross-platform, open source motorsport simulation and racing game
Aqueducts
An immersive puzzle adventure game where you hack your way to saving the day!
This app is verified
endlessnetwork.com
GNOME 2048
Obtain the 2048 tile
This app is verified
GNOME
AstroMenace
Hardcore 3D space scroll-shooter with spaceship upgrade possibilities
AssaultCube
Fast arcade first person shooter
Minecraft Modpack Manager
Manage your modpacks with ease!
This app is verified
mrquantumoff.dev
PySolFC
Solitaire game compilation
Sauerbraten
Free multiplayer & singleplayer first person shooter, the successor of the Cube FPS
Rare
A GUI for legendary, an open source Epic Games alternative
Freedoom: Phase 1
First-person shooter based on the Doom engine
Total Chaos
Survival horror set on a remote island known as Fort Oasis
Sonic Robo Blast 2 Persona
A Persona-inspired mod based on the 3D Sonic the Hedgehog fangame Sonic Robo Blast 2
Stunt Rally
Racing game with rally style of driving
Frozen Bubble
An addictive game about frozen bubbles
Quadrapassel
Fit falling blocks together
ares
multi-system console emulation suite
Guilded
Messaging, Voice, and Video Client
Surge the Rabbit
A fun 2D retro platformer inspired by Sonic games and a game creation system
ludusavi
Ludusavi is a tool for backing up your PC video game save data.
This app is verified
@mtkennerly on GitHub
Trigger Rally
Fast-paced single-player rally racing game
Fuse
Sinclair ZX Spectrum Emulator
LBreakoutHD
Arkanoid / Breakout alike game
Crispy Doom
Limit-removing enhanced-resolution Doom source port
This app is verified
@fabiangreffrath on GitHub
Chocolate Doom
Conservative Doom Source Port
fheroes2
fheroes2 is a recreation of Heroes of Might and Magic II game engine
Zandronum
Leading the way in newschool multiplayer Doom online
ET: Legacy
ET: Legacy is an open source project based on the code of Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory which was released in 2010 under the terms of the GPLv3.
GB Enhanced+
A Game Boy (Color, Advance) emulator
Abuse
Dark 2D side-scrolling platform game
StepMania
Rhythm and dance game
