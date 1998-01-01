Search apps
508 results
UltraStar Deluxe
Karaoke program that evaluates your performance
KSudoku
Complete a numeric puzzle with the numbers from one to nine
This app is verified
KDE
AAAAXY
A nonlinear puzzle platformer taking place in impossible spaces
SDL Sopwith
The classic biplane shoot ‘em-up
This app is verified
@fragglet on GitHub
Dave Gnukem
Retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter
Numpty Physics
A crayon-drawing based physics puzzle game
VCMI
Open-source game engine for Heroes of Might and Magic III
Lix
Lemmings-like game with puzzles, editor, multiplayer
Nanosaur
Send dinosaur eggs to the future before a meteor hits the Earth!
HyperPlay
Web3 game launcher from the future. Carry your wallet, NFTs, tokens, and achievements into every game.
This app is verified
hyperplay.xyz
Tux Planet Speedrun Any%
Speedrun your way through 10 levels using save states!
This app is verified
@dtsudo on GitHub
Empty Clip
Empty Clip is a top-down shooter action RPG.
This app is verified
@jazztickets on GitLab
Cockatrice
Virtual tabletop for multiplayer card games
Blurble
Word guessing game
This app is verified
drey.app
Atomic Tanks
Turn-based artillery strategy game
ltris
Game of skill with falling blocks
Urban Terror
Tactical first person shooter with action movie elements
OpenNox
OpenNox is a modern implementation of a Nox game engine
Julius
Julius is an open source re-implementation of Caesar III
The Passage
Hack your way through this side scrolling action adventure shooting game
This app is verified
endlessnetwork.com
Blinken
Memory Enhancement Game
This app is verified
KDE
Backgammony
A backgammon frontend with multiplayer support
Cap: Pirate Battleship
Battleship game, with a pirate theme
Eternal Lands
Eternal Lands is a free to play, graphical MMORPG
2006Scape
2006Scape is a free, Runescape 2006 Emulation server
Tremulous
Aliens vs Humans, First Person Shooter game with elements of Real Time Strategy
OpenHV
Open Source 90s Pixelart Sci-Fi Real Time Strategy game
This app is verified
@openhv on GitHub
Bugdom
Save Bugdom from Thorax's evil Fire Ants
World of PADMAN
Incredibly carefully designed and colorful freeware fun shooter for young and young-at-heart people
ezQuake
a modern QuakeWorld client focused on competitive online play
