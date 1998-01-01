ActionAdventureArcadeBlocksBoardCardEmulatorsKidsLogicRole PlayingShooterSimulationSportsStrategy

UltraStar Deluxe

Karaoke program that evaluates your performance

KSudoku

Complete a numeric puzzle with the numbers from one to nine
AAAAXY

A nonlinear puzzle platformer taking place in impossible spaces

SDL Sopwith

The classic biplane shoot ‘em-up
Dave Gnukem

Retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter

Numpty Physics

A crayon-drawing based physics puzzle game

VCMI

Open-source game engine for Heroes of Might and Magic III

Lix

Lemmings-like game with puzzles, editor, multiplayer

Nanosaur

Send dinosaur eggs to the future before a meteor hits the Earth!

HyperPlay

Web3 game launcher from the future. Carry your wallet, NFTs, tokens, and achievements into every game.
Tux Planet Speedrun Any%

Speedrun your way through 10 levels using save states!
Empty Clip

Empty Clip is a top-down shooter action RPG.
Cockatrice

Virtual tabletop for multiplayer card games

Blurble

Word guessing game
Atomic Tanks

Turn-based artillery strategy game

ltris

Game of skill with falling blocks

Urban Terror

Tactical first person shooter with action movie elements

OpenNox

OpenNox is a modern implementation of a Nox game engine

Julius

Julius is an open source re-implementation of Caesar III

The Passage

Hack your way through this side scrolling action adventure shooting game
Blinken

Memory Enhancement Game
Backgammony

A backgammon frontend with multiplayer support

Cap: Pirate Battleship

Battleship game, with a pirate theme

Eternal Lands

Eternal Lands is a free to play, graphical MMORPG

2006Scape

2006Scape is a free, Runescape 2006 Emulation server

Tremulous

Aliens vs Humans, First Person Shooter game with elements of Real Time Strategy

OpenHV

Open Source 90s Pixelart Sci-Fi Real Time Strategy game
Bugdom

Save Bugdom from Thorax's evil Fire Ants

World of PADMAN

Incredibly carefully designed and colorful freeware fun shooter for young and young-at-heart people

ezQuake

a modern QuakeWorld client focused on competitive online play