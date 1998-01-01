Search apps
508 results
Sudoku
Sudoku game
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
HexGL
Space racing game
Nexuiz Classic
A multiplayer first-person shooter
YSoccer
Retro style soccer game
Pioneer
A game of lonely space adventure
Tuxemon
Tuxemon is a free, open source monster-fighting RPG.
GNOME Tetravex
Reorder tiles to fit a square
Colobot
Colonize with bots
Hatari
Atari ST/STE/TT/Falcon emulator
Chess Comp Stomp with Hacks
Defeat the chess AI using hacks!
This app is verified
@dtsudo on GitHub
HDOS
High Detail Old School Runescape Client
2009scape
Launcher for Runescape 2009 Emulation Servers
This app is verified
2009scape.org
godotGem
Controller client to emulate an xbox360 controller for windows
X-Moto
2D motocross platform game
Not Tetris 2
Physics-based Tetris
Dragon’s Apprentice
An RPG like puzzle solving dungeon crawling game, and more!
This app is verified
endlessnetwork.com
Teeworlds
Online multiplayer shooter game
Roll 'm Up
Classic pinball game from late 90s.
FreeOrion
Turn-based space empire and galactic conquest (4X) computer game
Sidetrack
Escape the maze of pits and robots!
This app is verified
hack-computer.com
Rolisteam RPG Client
Client Companion to Rolisteam Server
Tux Football
A great 2D soccer (sometimes called football) game
Naval Battle
Battle Ship Game
This app is verified
KDE
LÖVE
LÖVE is an awesome 2D game framework for Lua.
Tabletop Club
Play tabletop games in a physics-based 3D sandbox
Taisei
An open source Touhou Project fangame
Unknown Horizons
Open Source Real-Time Economy Simulation Game
FreeCol
FreeCol a turn-based strategy game.
Widelands
A real-time build-up strategy game
RPMLauncher
A better Minecraft Launcher that supports multiple platforms and many functionalities for you to explore!
