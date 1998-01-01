ActionAdventureArcadeBlocksBoardCardEmulatorsKidsLogicRole PlayingShooterSimulationSportsStrategy

Sudoku

Sudoku game
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

HexGL

Space racing game

Nexuiz Classic

A multiplayer first-person shooter

YSoccer

Retro style soccer game

Pioneer

A game of lonely space adventure

Tuxemon

Tuxemon is a free, open source monster-fighting RPG.

GNOME Tetravex

Reorder tiles to fit a square

Colobot

Colonize with bots

Hatari

Atari ST/STE/TT/Falcon emulator

Chess Comp Stomp with Hacks

Defeat the chess AI using hacks!
@dtsudo on GitHub

HDOS

High Detail Old School Runescape Client

2009scape

Launcher for Runescape 2009 Emulation Servers
2009scape.org

godotGem

Controller client to emulate an xbox360 controller for windows

X-Moto

2D motocross platform game

Not Tetris 2

Physics-based Tetris

Dragon’s Apprentice

An RPG like puzzle solving dungeon crawling game, and more!
endlessnetwork.com

Teeworlds

Online multiplayer shooter game

Roll 'm Up

Classic pinball game from late 90s.

FreeOrion

Turn-based space empire and galactic conquest (4X) computer game

Sidetrack

Escape the maze of pits and robots!
hack-computer.com

Rolisteam RPG Client

Client Companion to Rolisteam Server

Tux Football

A great 2D soccer (sometimes called football) game

Naval Battle

Battle Ship Game
KDE

LÖVE

LÖVE is an awesome 2D game framework for Lua.

Tabletop Club

Play tabletop games in a physics-based 3D sandbox

Taisei

An open source Touhou Project fangame

Unknown Horizons

Open Source Real-Time Economy Simulation Game

FreeCol

FreeCol a turn-based strategy game.

Widelands

A real-time build-up strategy game

RPMLauncher

A better Minecraft Launcher that supports multiple platforms and many functionalities for you to explore!