Verified apps

629 results
Gomoku
Gomoku game
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Elastic
Design spring animations
drey.app
Color Palette
Color Palette tool
Typography
Typography tool
Cantara
A Song Presentation Software.
cantara.app
Scrivano for Handwritten Notes
A note-taking application for those who prefer handwriting over typing.
@scrivanolabs on GitHub
What IP
Info on your IP
gabmus.org
Swatch
Color palette manager
gabmus.org
Notorious
Keyboard centric notes
gabmus.org
HydraPaper
Wallpaper manager with multi monitor support
gabmus.org
Giara
An app for Reddit
gabmus.org
Feeds
News reader for GNOME
gabmus.org
Muehle
Play a game of Nine Men's Morris.
kubux.net
Relaxator
Relax to soothing sounds
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Recorder
Simple audio recorder
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Notepad
Easy to create text notes
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Rnote
Sketch and take handwritten notes
@flxzt on GitHub
Salawat
Islamic prayer times application
@dbchoco on GitHub
Muezzin
Islamic prayer times application
@dbchoco on GitHub
suanPan
🧮 An Open Source, Parallel and Heterogeneous Finite Element Analysis Framework
@tlcfem on GitHub
LibreOffice
The LibreOffice productivity suite
libreoffice.org
Desktop Files Creator
Simple app for creating desktop files on GNU/Linux
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Soma Radio
A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Forgetpass
Simple password generator for websites
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Radio
A simple radio with stations from the website radio-browser.info
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Telegram Desktop
Fast. Secure. Powerful.
telegram.org
Glaxnimate
Vector Animation Editor
mattbas.org
Zap
Play sounds from a soundboard
romainvigier.fr
Metadata Cleaner
View and clean metadata in files
romainvigier.fr
Soundux
A cross-platform soundboard
@Soundux on GitHub
