Verified apps

Gomoku

Gomoku game
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Elastic

Design spring animations
drey.app

Color Palette

Color Palette tool
Typography

Typography tool
Cantara

A Song Presentation Software.
cantara.app

Scrivano for Handwritten Notes

A note-taking application for those who prefer handwriting over typing.
@scrivanolabs on GitHub

What IP

Info on your IP
gabmus.org

Swatch

Color palette manager
gabmus.org

Notorious

Keyboard centric notes
gabmus.org

HydraPaper

Wallpaper manager with multi monitor support
gabmus.org

Giara

An app for Reddit
gabmus.org

Feeds

News reader for GNOME
gabmus.org

Muehle

Play a game of Nine Men's Morris.
kubux.net

Relaxator

Relax to soothing sounds
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Recorder

Simple audio recorder
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Notepad

Easy to create text notes
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Rnote

Sketch and take handwritten notes
@flxzt on GitHub

Salawat

Islamic prayer times application
@dbchoco on GitHub

Muezzin

Islamic prayer times application
@dbchoco on GitHub

suanPan

🧮 An Open Source, Parallel and Heterogeneous Finite Element Analysis Framework
@tlcfem on GitHub

LibreOffice

The LibreOffice productivity suite
libreoffice.org

Desktop Files Creator

Simple app for creating desktop files on GNU/Linux
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Soma Radio

A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Forgetpass

Simple password generator for websites
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Radio

A simple radio with stations from the website radio-browser.info
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Telegram Desktop

Fast. Secure. Powerful.
telegram.org

Glaxnimate

Vector Animation Editor
mattbas.org

Zap

Play sounds from a soundboard
romainvigier.fr

Metadata Cleaner

View and clean metadata in files
romainvigier.fr

Soundux

A cross-platform soundboard
@Soundux on GitHub