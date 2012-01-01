Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Verified apps
629 results
NeosPeeps
A lightweight application that lists NeosVR peeps and sessions
This app is verified
ljoonal.xyz
Game of Life
Play Conway's Game of Life
This app is verified
@sixpounder on GitHub
PS2 Pnacher
Applying Pnaches directly to PS2 ISOs.
This app is verified
@Snaggly on GitHub
Kotatogram Desktop
Kotatogram Desktop messenger
This app is verified
@kotatogram on GitHub
Spotube
A lightweight free Spotify crossplatform-client which handles playback manually, streams music using Youtube & no Spotify premium account is needed
This app is verified
@KRTirtho on GitHub
GPU Screen Recorder
A shadowplay-like screen recorder for Linux. The fastest screen recorder for Linux.
This app is verified
dec05eba.com
Bootqt
Create bootable drives
This app is verified
@giantpinkrobots on GitHub
WatchMate
Manage your PineTime
This app is verified
@azymohliad on GitLab
Qwertone
Turns your PC into musical instrument
This app is verified
@azymohliad on GitLab
VCalculator
Simple calculator.
This app is verified
@vikdevelop on GitHub
Cavalier
Audio visualizer based on CAVA.
This app is verified
@fsobolev on GitHub
Time Switch
Set a task to run after a timer
This app is verified
@fsobolev on GitHub
File Shredder
Securely delete your files
This app is verified
@ADBeveridge on GitHub
gta5view
Open and edit GTA V profiles
This app is verified
syping.de
Aviator
Your Video Copilot: AV1/OPUS Video Encoder
This app is verified
natesales.net
Haguichi
A graphical frontend for Hamachi
This app is verified
@ztefn on GitHub
Monitorets
Have always at a glance the usage of system resources
This app is verified
@jorchube on GitHub
Protontricks
A simple wrapper that does winetricks things for Proton enabled games
This app is verified
@Matoking on GitHub
OTPClient
GTK+ application for managing TOTP and HOTP tokens with built-in encryption.
This app is verified
@paolostivanin on GitHub
SysDVR-Qt
Stream Switch games to your PC via USB or network
This app is verified
@parnassius on GitHub
Peercoin
Peercoin, a green crypto for sustainable future.
This app is verified
peercoin.net
Converter NOW: Unit Converter
A simple, immediate and fast unit converter!
This app is verified
@ferraridamiano on GitHub
Timer
Simple Countdown Timer
This app is verified
@vikdevelop on GitHub
Max Massacre
A visual novel set in a monster-filled fantasy world
This app is verified
zetsubou.games
Wander No More
A visual novel telling the story of a rogue samurai
This app is verified
zetsubou.games
Humanity Must Perish
A comedic visual novel about an android dressed as a high school girl as she prepares to destroy humanity
This app is verified
zetsubou.games
Spedread
GTK speed reading software: Read like a speedrunner!
This app is verified
@Darazaki on GitHub
GIScan
Read and analyze GISAXS data stored in cbf format
This app is verified
sjoerd.se
Graphs
Plot and manipulate data in a breeze
This app is verified
sjoerd.se
melonDS
Nintendo DS and DSi emulator
This app is verified
kuribo64.net
1
...
17
18
19
20
21