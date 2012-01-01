Verified apps

NeosPeeps

A lightweight application that lists NeosVR peeps and sessions
ljoonal.xyz

Game of Life

Play Conway's Game of Life
@sixpounder on GitHub

PS2 Pnacher

Applying Pnaches directly to PS2 ISOs.
@Snaggly on GitHub

Kotatogram Desktop

Kotatogram Desktop messenger
@kotatogram on GitHub

Spotube

A lightweight free Spotify crossplatform-client which handles playback manually, streams music using Youtube & no Spotify premium account is needed
@KRTirtho on GitHub

GPU Screen Recorder

A shadowplay-like screen recorder for Linux. The fastest screen recorder for Linux.
dec05eba.com

Bootqt

Create bootable drives
@giantpinkrobots on GitHub

WatchMate

Manage your PineTime
@azymohliad on GitLab

Qwertone

Turns your PC into musical instrument
@azymohliad on GitLab

VCalculator

Simple calculator.
@vikdevelop on GitHub

Cavalier

Audio visualizer based on CAVA.
@fsobolev on GitHub

Time Switch

Set a task to run after a timer
@fsobolev on GitHub

File Shredder

Securely delete your files
@ADBeveridge on GitHub

gta5view

Open and edit GTA V profiles
syping.de

Aviator

Your Video Copilot: AV1/OPUS Video Encoder
natesales.net

Haguichi

A graphical frontend for Hamachi
@ztefn on GitHub

Monitorets

Have always at a glance the usage of system resources
@jorchube on GitHub

Protontricks

A simple wrapper that does winetricks things for Proton enabled games
@Matoking on GitHub

OTPClient

GTK+ application for managing TOTP and HOTP tokens with built-in encryption.
@paolostivanin on GitHub

SysDVR-Qt

Stream Switch games to your PC via USB or network
@parnassius on GitHub

Peercoin

Peercoin, a green crypto for sustainable future.
peercoin.net

Converter NOW: Unit Converter

A simple, immediate and fast unit converter!
@ferraridamiano on GitHub

Timer

Simple Countdown Timer
@vikdevelop on GitHub

Max Massacre

A visual novel set in a monster-filled fantasy world
zetsubou.games

Wander No More

A visual novel telling the story of a rogue samurai
zetsubou.games

Humanity Must Perish

A comedic visual novel about an android dressed as a high school girl as she prepares to destroy humanity
zetsubou.games

Spedread

GTK speed reading software: Read like a speedrunner!
@Darazaki on GitHub

GIScan

Read and analyze GISAXS data stored in cbf format
sjoerd.se

Graphs

Plot and manipulate data in a breeze
sjoerd.se

melonDS

Nintendo DS and DSi emulator
kuribo64.net