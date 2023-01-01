Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Verified apps
629 results
Chromatic
Fine-tune your instruments
This app is verified
@nate-xyz on GitHub
Ear Tag
Edit audio file tags
This app is verified
drey.app
albasheer
Electronic Quran Browser
This app is verified
@yucefsourani on GitHub
Whisper
Listen to your mic
This app is verified
mijorus.it
Smile
An emoji picker
This app is verified
mijorus.it
Scans to PDF
Create small, searchable PDFs from scanned documents
This app is verified
@unrud on GitHub
Remote Touchpad
Control mouse and keyboard from a smartphone
This app is verified
@unrud on GitHub
Video Downloader
Download videos from websites like YouTube and many others
This app is verified
@unrud on GitHub
A Photo Tool (Libre)
Photo editor for Linux
This app is verified
ahola.me
JPEXS Free Flash Decompiler
Decompile and edit SWF files
This app is verified
jpexs.com
FreeRCT
Theme park strategy game
This app is verified
freerct.net
Moment
Customizable and keyboard-operable Matrix client
This app is verified
mx-moment.xyz
Conjure
Magically transform images
This app is verified
@nate-xyz on GitHub
Paleta
Generate color palettes with ease
This app is verified
@nate-xyz on GitHub
Darhon Finance
Manage your personal accounts
This app is verified
darhon.com
syncBackup
Backup and mirror your drives
This app is verified
darhon.com
KeePassXC
Community-driven port of the Windows application “KeePass Password Safe”
This app is verified
keepassxc.org
KiCad
An EDA suite for schematic and circuit board design
This app is verified
kicad.org
HBud
Simple audio/video player and karaoke app written in Python and GTK4
This app is verified
@swanux on GitHub
Shopping List
A shopping list application for GNU/Linux mobile devices
This app is verified
hume.ro
Mousai
Identify songs in seconds
This app is verified
@seadve on GitHub
Blurble
Word guessing game
This app is verified
drey.app
Rymdport
Fast, encrypted file transfers
This app is verified
jacalz.github.io
Wike
Search and read Wikipedia articles
This app is verified
@hugolabe on GitHub
Astronum
Program for simple astrological and numerological calculations
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Date of Catholic Easter
Calculate the date of Catholic Easter
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Dice
A simple dice game
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Gold Search
A game in which you need to look for gold
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Dynamic Wallpaper Creator
Simple dynamic wallpaper creator
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Sudoku
Sudoku game
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
1
...
15
16
17
18
19
...
21