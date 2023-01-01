Verified apps

Chromatic

Fine-tune your instruments
@nate-xyz on GitHub

Ear Tag

Edit audio file tags
drey.app

albasheer

Electronic Quran Browser
@yucefsourani on GitHub

Whisper

Listen to your mic
mijorus.it

Smile

An emoji picker
mijorus.it

Scans to PDF

Create small, searchable PDFs from scanned documents
@unrud on GitHub

Remote Touchpad

Control mouse and keyboard from a smartphone
@unrud on GitHub

Video Downloader

Download videos from websites like YouTube and many others
@unrud on GitHub

A Photo Tool (Libre)

Photo editor for Linux
ahola.me

JPEXS Free Flash Decompiler

Decompile and edit SWF files
jpexs.com

FreeRCT

Theme park strategy game
freerct.net

Moment

Customizable and keyboard-operable Matrix client
mx-moment.xyz

Conjure

Magically transform images
@nate-xyz on GitHub

Paleta

Generate color palettes with ease
@nate-xyz on GitHub

Darhon Finance

Manage your personal accounts
darhon.com

syncBackup

Backup and mirror your drives
darhon.com

KeePassXC

Community-driven port of the Windows application “KeePass Password Safe”
keepassxc.org

KiCad

An EDA suite for schematic and circuit board design
kicad.org

HBud

Simple audio/video player and karaoke app written in Python and GTK4
@swanux on GitHub

Shopping List

A shopping list application for GNU/Linux mobile devices
hume.ro

Mousai

Identify songs in seconds
@seadve on GitHub

Blurble

Word guessing game
drey.app

Rymdport

Fast, encrypted file transfers
jacalz.github.io

Wike

Search and read Wikipedia articles
@hugolabe on GitHub

Astronum

Program for simple astrological and numerological calculations
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Date of Catholic Easter

Calculate the date of Catholic Easter
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Dice

A simple dice game
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Gold Search

A game in which you need to look for gold
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Dynamic Wallpaper Creator

Simple dynamic wallpaper creator
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Sudoku

Sudoku game
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub