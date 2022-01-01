Verified apps

629 results

mos. Launcher

Used for developing with the Mobilitysuite.
fabrik19.de

PCSX2

A Playstation 2 emulator
pcsx2.net

JamesDSP

Open-source audio effect processor for Pipewire
timschneeberger.me

GameOutlet

Find the best prices on PC games
@appoutlet on GitHub

Usermode FTP Server

Access your files from another device
ithz.eu

Cambalache

Create GTK User Interfaces
xjuan.ar

Emote

Modern popup emoji picker
tomjwatson.com

jdMrpackInstaller

Install Modrinth modpacks
jakobdev.codeberg.page

Weather

Beautiful and lightweight weather app
@amit9838 on GitHub

Pods

Keep track of your podman containers
@marhkb on GitHub

XIVLauncher

Launcher & seamless Linux integration for Final Fantasy XIV Online
goats.dev

Speech Note

Note taking and reading with Speech to Text and Text to Speech
mkiol.net

WgShadertoy

A WGSL playground inspired by Shadertoy
@fralonra on GitHub

jdMinecraftLauncher

An classic styled Minecraft Launcher
jakobdev.codeberg.page

Footage

Polish your videos
@adhami3310 on GitLab

Letslearn

A opensource note application with tidy look
@letslearn-app on GitHub

Wildcard

Test your regular expressions
@fkinoshita on GitHub

Tonbrett

Companion App for Discord Soundboard Bot
schlaubi.dev

Convolution

Maze escaping game
@bazylevnik0 on GNOME GitLab

Warzone 2100

In Warzone 2100, you command the forces of The Project in a battle to rebuild the world after mankind has almost been destroyed by nuclear missiles.
wz2100.net

Impression

Create bootable drives
@adhami3310 on GitLab

Near Infinity

An Infinity Engine Resource Browser and Editor
@nearinfinitybrowser on GitHub

Gear lever

Manage AppImages
mijorus.it

File Manager

ExpidusOS File Manager
expidusos.com

iaito

A Qt and C++ GUI for radare2 reverse engineering framework
radare.org

Tipp10

Touch Typing Tutor
@tipp10 on GitLab

Strawberry Music Player

A music player and collection organizer
strawberrymusicplayer.org

PDF Arranger

PDF Merging, Rearranging, Splitting, Rotating and Cropping
@jeromerobert on GitHub

Setzer

Simple yet full-featured LaTeX editor
cvfosammmm.org

IPlan

Your plan for improving personal life and workflow
imansalmani.ir