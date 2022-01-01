Verified apps

Search apps
mos. Launcher
Used for developing with the Mobilitysuite.
This app is verified
fabrik19.de
PCSX2
A Playstation 2 emulator
This app is verified
pcsx2.net
JamesDSP
Open-source audio effect processor for Pipewire
This app is verified
timschneeberger.me
GameOutlet
Find the best prices on PC games
This app is verified
@appoutlet on GitHub
Usermode FTP Server
Access your files from another device
This app is verified
ithz.eu
Cambalache
Create GTK User Interfaces
This app is verified
xjuan.ar
Emote
Modern popup emoji picker
This app is verified
tomjwatson.com
jdMrpackInstaller
Install Modrinth modpacks
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page
Weather
Beautiful and lightweight weather app
This app is verified
@amit9838 on GitHub
Pods
Keep track of your podman containers
This app is verified
@marhkb on GitHub
XIVLauncher
Launcher & seamless Linux integration for Final Fantasy XIV Online
This app is verified
goats.dev
Speech Note
Note taking and reading with Speech to Text and Text to Speech
This app is verified
mkiol.net
WgShadertoy
A WGSL playground inspired by Shadertoy
This app is verified
@fralonra on GitHub
jdMinecraftLauncher
An classic styled Minecraft Launcher
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page
Footage
Polish your videos
This app is verified
@adhami3310 on GitLab
Letslearn
A opensource note application with tidy look
This app is verified
@letslearn-app on GitHub
Wildcard
Test your regular expressions
This app is verified
@fkinoshita on GitHub
Tonbrett
Companion App for Discord Soundboard Bot
This app is verified
schlaubi.dev
Convolution
Maze escaping game
This app is verified
@bazylevnik0 on GNOME GitLab
Warzone 2100
In Warzone 2100, you command the forces of The Project in a battle to rebuild the world after mankind has almost been destroyed by nuclear missiles.
This app is verified
wz2100.net
Impression
Create bootable drives
This app is verified
@adhami3310 on GitLab
Near Infinity
An Infinity Engine Resource Browser and Editor
This app is verified
@nearinfinitybrowser on GitHub
Gear lever
Manage AppImages
This app is verified
mijorus.it
File Manager
ExpidusOS File Manager
This app is verified
expidusos.com
iaito
A Qt and C++ GUI for radare2 reverse engineering framework
This app is verified
radare.org
Tipp10
Touch Typing Tutor
This app is verified
@tipp10 on GitLab
Strawberry Music Player
A music player and collection organizer
This app is verified
strawberrymusicplayer.org
PDF Arranger
PDF Merging, Rearranging, Splitting, Rotating and Cropping
This app is verified
@jeromerobert on GitHub
Setzer
Simple yet full-featured LaTeX editor
This app is verified
cvfosammmm.org
IPlan
Your plan for improving personal life and workflow
This app is verified
imansalmani.ir
