Verified apps

SyncThingy

SyncThingy = Synthing + simple tray indicator
@zocker-160 on GitHub

Design

2D CAD for GNOME
@dubstar-04 on GitHub

Trayscale

An unofficial GUI wrapper around the Tailscale CLI.
deedles.dev

Iotas

Simple note taking
@cheywood on GNOME GitLab

Portfolio

Manage files on the go
tchx84.dev

PrimeHack

Dolphin Emu fork for various Metroid Prime mods
Verified

Steam Link

Stream games from another computer with Steam
Verified

Wolfenstein: Blade of Agony

Story-driven FPS inspired by WWII shooters from the 90's and early 2000's
realm667.com

Steam Metadata Editor

An easy to use GUI that edits the metadata of your Steam Apps
@tralph3 on GitHub

toolBLEx

A Bluetooth Low Energy device scanner and analyzer
emeric.io

ProtonPlus

A simple Wine and Proton-based compatiblity tools manager for GNOME
vysp3r.com

ScummVM

Interpreter for numerous adventure games and role-playing games
scummvm.org

BuhoCMS

A local CMS for static site generators
buhocms.org

Linwood Butterfly

Powerful, minimalistic, cross-platform, opensource note-taking app
linwood.dev

Youtube Downloader Plus

Download videos and audios from hundreds of sites
@aandrew-me on GitHub

Chatterino

Chat client for twitch.tv
chatterino.com

QR Scanner

A QR code scanner/generator
lasheen.dev

WatchFlower

A plant monitoring application for Bluetooth Low Energy sensors and thermometers like Xiaomi 'Flower Care' or Parrot 'Flower Power'
emeric.io

Tactics

Build your soccer lineup
@leesonwai on GitLab

Sums

Calculate with postfix notation
@leesonwai on GitLab

simple64

Nintendo 64 Emulator
@simple64 on GitHub

Stone Kingdoms

Open source Stronghold fan remake
stone-kingdoms.gitlab.io

OpenMW

Unofficial open source engine re-implementation of the game Morrowind
openmw.org

PulseEffects

Audio Effects for PulseAudio Applications
@wwmm on GitHub

Easy Effects

Audio Effects for PipeWire Applications
@wwmm on GitHub

Tiled

General purpose map editor
mapeditor.org

Prism Launcher

A custom launcher for Minecraft that allows you to easily manage multiple installations of Minecraft at once
prismlauncher.org

Kodi

The ultimate entertainment center
kodi.tv

SaveDesktop

Save the current configuration of your desktop environment
@vikdevelop on GitHub

Spot

Listen to music on Spotify
alextren.dev