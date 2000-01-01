Verified apps

Search apps
629 results
SyncThingy
SyncThingy = Synthing + simple tray indicator
This app is verified
@zocker-160 on GitHub
Design
2D CAD for GNOME
This app is verified
@dubstar-04 on GitHub
Trayscale
An unofficial GUI wrapper around the Tailscale CLI.
This app is verified
deedles.dev
Iotas
Simple note taking
This app is verified
@cheywood on GNOME GitLab
Portfolio
Manage files on the go
This app is verified
tchx84.dev
PrimeHack
Dolphin Emu fork for various Metroid Prime mods
This app is verified
Verified
Steam Link
Stream games from another computer with Steam
This app is verified
Verified
Wolfenstein: Blade of Agony
Story-driven FPS inspired by WWII shooters from the 90's and early 2000's
This app is verified
realm667.com
Steam Metadata Editor
An easy to use GUI that edits the metadata of your Steam Apps
This app is verified
@tralph3 on GitHub
toolBLEx
A Bluetooth Low Energy device scanner and analyzer
This app is verified
emeric.io
ProtonPlus
A simple Wine and Proton-based compatiblity tools manager for GNOME
This app is verified
vysp3r.com
ScummVM
Interpreter for numerous adventure games and role-playing games
This app is verified
scummvm.org
BuhoCMS
A local CMS for static site generators
This app is verified
buhocms.org
Linwood Butterfly
Powerful, minimalistic, cross-platform, opensource note-taking app
This app is verified
linwood.dev
Youtube Downloader Plus
Download videos and audios from hundreds of sites
This app is verified
@aandrew-me on GitHub
Chatterino
Chat client for twitch.tv
This app is verified
chatterino.com
QR Scanner
A QR code scanner/generator
This app is verified
lasheen.dev
WatchFlower
A plant monitoring application for Bluetooth Low Energy sensors and thermometers like Xiaomi 'Flower Care' or Parrot 'Flower Power'
This app is verified
emeric.io
Tactics
Build your soccer lineup
This app is verified
@leesonwai on GitLab
Sums
Calculate with postfix notation
This app is verified
@leesonwai on GitLab
simple64
Nintendo 64 Emulator
This app is verified
@simple64 on GitHub
Stone Kingdoms
Open source Stronghold fan remake
This app is verified
stone-kingdoms.gitlab.io
OpenMW
Unofficial open source engine re-implementation of the game Morrowind
This app is verified
openmw.org
PulseEffects
Audio Effects for PulseAudio Applications
This app is verified
@wwmm on GitHub
Easy Effects
Audio Effects for PipeWire Applications
This app is verified
@wwmm on GitHub
Tiled
General purpose map editor
This app is verified
mapeditor.org
Prism Launcher
A custom launcher for Minecraft that allows you to easily manage multiple installations of Minecraft at once
This app is verified
prismlauncher.org
Kodi
The ultimate entertainment center
This app is verified
kodi.tv
SaveDesktop
Save the current configuration of your desktop environment
This app is verified
@vikdevelop on GitHub
Spot
Listen to music on Spotify
This app is verified
alextren.dev
