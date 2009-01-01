Verified apps

Search apps
629 results
TurboWarp
A mod of Scratch with a compiler to run projects faster, dark mode, a bunch of addons, and more.
This app is verified
turbowarp.org
Login Manager Settings
Customize your login screen
This app is verified
@realmazharhussain on GitHub
Collision
Check hashes for your files
This app is verified
geopjr.dev
Komikku
Read your favorite manga
This app is verified
febvre.info
2009scape
Launcher for Runescape 2009 Emulation Servers
This app is verified
2009scape.org
Girens for Plex
Girens is a Plex GTK client for playing movies, TV shows and music from your Plex library.
This app is verified
g4d.nl
Eyedropper
Pick and format colors
This app is verified
@finefindus on GitHub
Gradience
Change the look of Adwaita, with ease
This app is verified
@GradienceTeam on GitHub
JADX
Dex to Java decompiler
This app is verified
@skylot on GitHub
AdwSteamGtk
Adwaita for Steam Skin Installer
This app is verified
@Foldex on GitHub
Firefox
Fast, Private & Safe Web Browser
This app is verified
Avvie
Crop images for avatars or wallpapers
This app is verified
@taiko2k on GitHub
Tauon Music Box
Play your music with style
This app is verified
@taiko2k on GitHub
Converter
Convert and manipulate images
This app is verified
@adhami3310 on GitLab
Audio Sharing
Share your computer audio
This app is verified
haeckerfelix.de
FSearch
A graphical file search application
This app is verified
@cboxdoerfer on GitHub
Checksumo
Verify specified file against given hash
This app is verified
@dawidd6 on GitHub
Textosaurus
Simple cross-platform text editor based on Qt and QScintilla
This app is verified
@martinrotter on GitHub
RSS Guard
Simple, yet powerful news feed reader
This app is verified
@martinrotter on GitHub
RSS Guard Lite
Simple, yet powerful news feed reader (no built-in web browser)
This app is verified
@martinrotter on GitHub
Nicotine+
Graphical client for the Soulseek network
This app is verified
nicotine-plus.org
Black Box
A beautiful GTK 4 terminal.
This app is verified
raggesilver.com
Dialect
Translate between languages
This app is verified
drey.app
Countdown
Track events until they happen or since they happened
This app is verified
@lainsce on GitHub
Colorway
Generate color pairings
This app is verified
@lainsce on GitHub
Dot Matrix
The creativity playground of lines and curves
This app is verified
@lainsce on GitHub
Notejot
Jot your ideas
This app is verified
@lainsce on GitHub
Quilter
Focus on your writing
This app is verified
@lainsce on GitHub
Emulsion
Stock up on colors
This app is verified
@lainsce on GitHub
Khronos
Log the time it took to do tasks
This app is verified
@lainsce on GitHub
