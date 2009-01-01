Verified apps

629 results

TurboWarp

A mod of Scratch with a compiler to run projects faster, dark mode, a bunch of addons, and more.
turbowarp.org

Login Manager Settings

Customize your login screen
@realmazharhussain on GitHub

Collision

Check hashes for your files
geopjr.dev

Komikku

Read your favorite manga
febvre.info

2009scape

Launcher for Runescape 2009 Emulation Servers
2009scape.org

Girens for Plex

Girens is a Plex GTK client for playing movies, TV shows and music from your Plex library.
g4d.nl

Eyedropper

Pick and format colors
@finefindus on GitHub

Gradience

Change the look of Adwaita, with ease
@GradienceTeam on GitHub

JADX

Dex to Java decompiler
@skylot on GitHub

AdwSteamGtk

Adwaita for Steam Skin Installer
@Foldex on GitHub

Firefox

Fast, Private & Safe Web Browser
Verified

Avvie

Crop images for avatars or wallpapers
@taiko2k on GitHub

Tauon Music Box

Play your music with style
@taiko2k on GitHub

Converter

Convert and manipulate images
@adhami3310 on GitLab

Audio Sharing

Share your computer audio
haeckerfelix.de

FSearch

A graphical file search application
@cboxdoerfer on GitHub

Checksumo

Verify specified file against given hash
@dawidd6 on GitHub

Textosaurus

Simple cross-platform text editor based on Qt and QScintilla
@martinrotter on GitHub

RSS Guard

Simple, yet powerful news feed reader
@martinrotter on GitHub

RSS Guard Lite

Simple, yet powerful news feed reader (no built-in web browser)
@martinrotter on GitHub

Nicotine+

Graphical client for the Soulseek network
nicotine-plus.org

Black Box

A beautiful GTK 4 terminal.
raggesilver.com

Dialect

Translate between languages
drey.app

Countdown

Track events until they happen or since they happened
@lainsce on GitHub

Colorway

Generate color pairings
@lainsce on GitHub

Dot Matrix

The creativity playground of lines and curves
@lainsce on GitHub

Notejot

Jot your ideas
@lainsce on GitHub

Quilter

Focus on your writing
@lainsce on GitHub

Emulsion

Stock up on colors
@lainsce on GitHub

Khronos

Log the time it took to do tasks
@lainsce on GitHub