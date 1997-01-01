Recently updated apps

Search apps
1000 results
StationHub
Launcher for the open-source game Unitystation
SABnzbd
Free and easy binary newsreader
IPlan
Your plan for improving personal life and workflow
This app is verified
imansalmani.ir
Monophony
Stream music from YouTube
This app is verified
@zehkira on GitLab
Pitivi
Create and edit your own movies
QOwnNotes
Plain-text file notepad with markdown support and ownCloud integration
Denaro
Manage your personal finances
This app is verified
nickvision.org
Dropbox
Access your files from any computer
Tube Converter
Download web video and audio
This app is verified
nickvision.org
VSCodium
Code editing. Redefined. Telemetry less.
Design
2D CAD for GNOME
This app is verified
@dubstar-04 on GitHub
Footage
Polish your videos
This app is verified
@adhami3310 on GitLab
Furtherance
Track your time without being tracked
This app is verified
lakoliu.com
Headlamp
An easy-to-use and extensible web UI for Kubernetes
Ghidra
Ghidra Software Reverse Engineering Suite
Slack
Chat with your team
Postman
Postman is a complete API development environment.
Google Earth Pro
3D planet viewer
Flowtime
Spend your time wisely
Paper Clip
Edit PDF document metadata
The Gnumeric Spreadsheet
A High-Precision Spreadsheet Program
PhotoQt Image Viewer
View and manage images
OpenJKDF2
A cross-platform reimplementation of “Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II”
TeamSpeak
TeamSpeak VoIP application
SkyTemple
ROM Editor for Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Explorers of Sky
This app is verified
skytemple.org
Parallel Launcher
Modern N64 Emulator
Image Viewer
Browse and rotate images
This app is verified
GNOME
Teleprompter
Display scrolling text on your screen
Google Chrome (unstable)
The web browser from Google
Whalebird
Whalebird is a Mastodon, Pleroma, and Misskey client for the desktop
