Recently updated apps

StationHub

Launcher for the open-source game Unitystation

SABnzbd

Free and easy binary newsreader

IPlan

Your plan for improving personal life and workflow
imansalmani.ir

Monophony

Stream music from YouTube
@zehkira on GitLab

Pitivi

Create and edit your own movies

QOwnNotes

Plain-text file notepad with markdown support and ownCloud integration

Denaro

Manage your personal finances
nickvision.org

Dropbox

Access your files from any computer

Tube Converter

Download web video and audio
nickvision.org

VSCodium

Code editing. Redefined. Telemetry less.

Design

2D CAD for GNOME
@dubstar-04 on GitHub

Footage

Polish your videos
@adhami3310 on GitLab

Furtherance

Track your time without being tracked
lakoliu.com

Headlamp

An easy-to-use and extensible web UI for Kubernetes

Ghidra

Ghidra Software Reverse Engineering Suite

Slack

Chat with your team

Postman

Postman is a complete API development environment.

Google Earth Pro

3D planet viewer

Flowtime

Spend your time wisely

Paper Clip

Edit PDF document metadata

The Gnumeric Spreadsheet

A High-Precision Spreadsheet Program

PhotoQt Image Viewer

View and manage images

OpenJKDF2

A cross-platform reimplementation of “Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II”

TeamSpeak

TeamSpeak VoIP application

SkyTemple

ROM Editor for Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Explorers of Sky
skytemple.org

Parallel Launcher

Modern N64 Emulator

Image Viewer

Browse and rotate images
GNOME

Teleprompter

Display scrolling text on your screen

Google Chrome (unstable)

The web browser from Google

Whalebird

Whalebird is a Mastodon, Pleroma, and Misskey client for the desktop