Recently updated apps

Wildcard
Test your regular expressions
This app is verified
@fkinoshita on GitHub
SysDVR-Qt
Stream Switch games to your PC via USB or network
This app is verified
@parnassius on GitHub
Synology Drive
Powerful private cloud storage with no recurring fees
RetroDECK
RetroDECK brings an environment to catalog and play your retro games directly on your Steam Deck.
This app is verified
retrodeck.net
Apache JMeter
Load testing and performance measurement application
teams-for-linux
Unofficial Microsoft Teams client for Linux using Electron
HomeBank
Free, easy, personal accounting, for everyone
Minuet
Music Education Software
This app is verified
KDE
Cameractrls
Camera controls for Linux
Wavebox
The next generation of web-desktop communication
OpenBoard
Interactive whiteboard for schools and universities
Rhythmbox
Play and organize your music collection
ThinLinc Client
The Linux remote desktop server built on open source technology
gplaces
A terminal based Gemini client
This app is verified
@dimkr on GitHub
OpenCPN
A concise Chartplotter and Navigation software
Empty Clip
Empty Clip is a top-down shooter action RPG.
This app is verified
@jazztickets on GitLab
mpv
A free, open source, and cross-platform media player
Junction
Application chooser
Ferdium
Messenger for the desktop
Supersonic
A lightweight cross-platform desktop client for Subsonic music servers
LibreWolf
LibreWolf Web Browser
Liri Text
Edit text files
Linux QQ
Online instant messaging service
Mendeley
Mendeley is a free reference manager and an academic social network
Shotcut
Video editor
Komikku
Read your favorite manga
This app is verified
febvre.info
Telegram Desktop
Fast. Secure. Powerful.
This app is verified
telegram.org
Pulsar
A Community-led Hyper-Hackable Text Editor
CloudCompare
3D point cloud and mesh processing software
Karaoke Mugen
Karaoke session manager and player
This app is verified
karaokes.moe
