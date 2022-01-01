Recently updated apps

Python Molecular Graphics

Molecular visualization and raytracing

SaveDesktop

Save the current configuration of your desktop environment
@vikdevelop on GitHub

JackTrip

Connect and play with other musicians

jdTextEdit

An advanced text editor
@JakobDev on GitLab

pwall

browse your photos/videos

XIVLauncher

Launcher & seamless Linux integration for Final Fantasy XIV Online
goats.dev

Brave Browser

The web browser from Brave

Helix

A post-modern text editor

Cemu

Software to emulate Wii U games and applications on PC
cemu.info

Pixelorama

2D sprite editor with animation support

GElectrical

Electrical distribution network design and analysis

Standard Notes

A simple and private place for your notes, thoughts, and life's work

WhatsApp for Linux

An unofficial WhatsApp desktop application for Linux

Sound Juicer

CD ripper with a clean interface and simple preferences

Skrooge

Single-entry bookkeeping for home use
KDE

Deckr

Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin

Portfolio Performance

An open source tool to calculate the overall performance of an investment portfolio.

Prism Launcher

A custom launcher for Minecraft that allows you to easily manage multiple installations of Minecraft at once
prismlauncher.org

Telegraph

Write and decode morse
@fkinoshita on GitHub

Strawberry Music Player

A music player and collection organizer
strawberrymusicplayer.org

Kontact

Handle all your emails, calendars, contacts and more within a single window
KDE

Clock

Set alarms and timers, use a stopwatch, and manage world clocks
KDE

Feeling Finder

A fast and beautiful emoji picker
merritt.codes

UPnP Router Control

A simple program that manages UPnP compliant routers

Ear Tag

Edit audio file tags
drey.app

Escambo

Test and develop APIs
@cleomenezesjr on GitHub

Rnote

Sketch and take handwritten notes
@flxzt on GitHub

Abacus

A tool for simple arithmetic calculations

Weasis

A free/libre/open medical DICOM viewer
@nroduit on GitHub

Sticky Notes

Pin notes to your desktop
vixalien.com