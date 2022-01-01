Recently updated apps

Search apps
Python Molecular Graphics
Molecular visualization and raytracing
SaveDesktop
Save the current configuration of your desktop environment
This app is verified
@vikdevelop on GitHub
JackTrip
Connect and play with other musicians
jdTextEdit
An advanced text editor
This app is verified
@JakobDev on GitLab
pwall
browse your photos/videos
XIVLauncher
Launcher & seamless Linux integration for Final Fantasy XIV Online
This app is verified
goats.dev
Brave Browser
The web browser from Brave
Helix
A post-modern text editor
Cemu
Software to emulate Wii U games and applications on PC
This app is verified
cemu.info
Pixelorama
2D sprite editor with animation support
GElectrical
Electrical distribution network design and analysis
Standard Notes
A simple and private place for your notes, thoughts, and life's work
WhatsApp for Linux
An unofficial WhatsApp desktop application for Linux
Sound Juicer
CD ripper with a clean interface and simple preferences
Skrooge
Single-entry bookkeeping for home use
This app is verified
KDE
Deckr
Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin
Portfolio Performance
An open source tool to calculate the overall performance of an investment portfolio.
Prism Launcher
A custom launcher for Minecraft that allows you to easily manage multiple installations of Minecraft at once
This app is verified
prismlauncher.org
Telegraph
Write and decode morse
This app is verified
@fkinoshita on GitHub
Strawberry Music Player
A music player and collection organizer
This app is verified
strawberrymusicplayer.org
Kontact
Handle all your emails, calendars, contacts and more within a single window
This app is verified
KDE
Clock
Set alarms and timers, use a stopwatch, and manage world clocks
This app is verified
KDE
Feeling Finder
A fast and beautiful emoji picker
This app is verified
merritt.codes
UPnP Router Control
A simple program that manages UPnP compliant routers
Ear Tag
Edit audio file tags
This app is verified
drey.app
Escambo
Test and develop APIs
This app is verified
@cleomenezesjr on GitHub
Rnote
Sketch and take handwritten notes
This app is verified
@flxzt on GitHub
Abacus
A tool for simple arithmetic calculations
Weasis
A free/libre/open medical DICOM viewer
This app is verified
@nroduit on GitHub
Sticky Notes
Pin notes to your desktop
This app is verified
vixalien.com
