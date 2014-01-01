Recently updated apps

Search apps
Seamly2D
Sewing pattern design software
Veloren
Veloren is a multiplayer voxel RPG written in Rust. It is inspired by games such as Cube World, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Dwarf Fortress and Minecraft.
Transmission Remote
Remotely manage the Transmission BitTorrent client
Remmina
Remote Desktop Client
This app is verified
remmina.org
PDF Stitcher
PDF Stitcher is a utility to stitch together and modify line properties of PDF sewing patterns
tidal-hifi
The web version of listen.tidal.com running in electron with hifi support thanks to widevine.
Steam ROM Manager
An app for managing ROMs in Steam
This app is verified
steamgriddb.com
Minecraft Modpack Manager
Manage your modpacks with ease!
This app is verified
mrquantumoff.dev
Lix
Lemmings-like game with puzzles, editor, multiplayer
qBittorrent
An open-source Bittorrent client
Sonic Robo Blast 2
A 3D Sonic the Hedgehog fangame based on a modified version of Doom Legacy
Unciv
Turn-based strategy game
Lugaru HD
Third person ninja rabbit fighting game
Horizon EDA
A free EDA package
Frescobaldi
LilyPond Music Editor
Saber: Handwritten Notes
A cross-platform libre handwritten notes app.
Dev Toolbox
Development tools at your fingertips
This app is verified
iepure.me
Gear lever
Manage AppImages
This app is verified
mijorus.it
Scilab
Scientific software package for numerical computations
xemu
Original Xbox Emulator
qpwgraph
A PipeWire Graph Qt GUI Interface
jdMinecraftLauncher
An classic styled Minecraft Launcher
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page
Tipp10
Touch Typing Tutor
This app is verified
@tipp10 on GitLab
LPairs2
Classic memory game
i2pd
Invisible Internet
G4Music
Play your music elegantly
This app is verified
@neithern on GitHub
Gaphor
Simple UML and SysML modeling tool
This app is verified
gaphor.org
TV-Browser
A free EPG
Outwiker
Personal wiki and outliner.
This app is verified
jenyay.net
Cambalache
Create GTK User Interfaces
This app is verified
xjuan.ar
