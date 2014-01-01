Recently updated apps

1000 results

Seamly2D

Sewing pattern design software

Veloren

Veloren is a multiplayer voxel RPG written in Rust. It is inspired by games such as Cube World, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Dwarf Fortress and Minecraft.

Transmission Remote

Remotely manage the Transmission BitTorrent client

Remmina

Remote Desktop Client
remmina.org

PDF Stitcher

PDF Stitcher is a utility to stitch together and modify line properties of PDF sewing patterns

tidal-hifi

The web version of listen.tidal.com running in electron with hifi support thanks to widevine.

Steam ROM Manager

An app for managing ROMs in Steam
steamgriddb.com

Minecraft Modpack Manager

Manage your modpacks with ease!
mrquantumoff.dev

Lix

Lemmings-like game with puzzles, editor, multiplayer

qBittorrent

An open-source Bittorrent client

Sonic Robo Blast 2

A 3D Sonic the Hedgehog fangame based on a modified version of Doom Legacy

Unciv

Turn-based strategy game

Lugaru HD

Third person ninja rabbit fighting game

Horizon EDA

A free EDA package

Frescobaldi

LilyPond Music Editor

Saber: Handwritten Notes

A cross-platform libre handwritten notes app.

Dev Toolbox

Development tools at your fingertips
iepure.me

Gear lever

Manage AppImages
mijorus.it

Scilab

Scientific software package for numerical computations

xemu

Original Xbox Emulator

qpwgraph

A PipeWire Graph Qt GUI Interface

jdMinecraftLauncher

An classic styled Minecraft Launcher
jakobdev.codeberg.page

Tipp10

Touch Typing Tutor
@tipp10 on GitLab

LPairs2

Classic memory game

i2pd

Invisible Internet

G4Music

Play your music elegantly
@neithern on GitHub

Gaphor

Simple UML and SysML modeling tool
gaphor.org

TV-Browser

A free EPG

Outwiker

Personal wiki and outliner.
jenyay.net

Cambalache

Create GTK User Interfaces
xjuan.ar