Recently updated apps

GNOME Network Displays

Stream the desktop to Wi-Fi Display capable devices

fheroes2

fheroes2 is a recreation of Heroes of Might and Magic II game engine

Chromium Web Browser

The web browser from Chromium project

Graphs

Plot and manipulate data in a breeze
sjoerd.se

Blink

Blink SIP client

Convolution

Maze escaping game
@bazylevnik0 on GNOME GitLab

Viber

We connect people, no matter who they are or where they are from.

Google Chrome

The web browser from Google

GZDoom

Classic first-person-shooter engine for all classical Id games

Tanglet

Single player variant of Boggle

Connectagram

Unscramble words placed in patterns

Metronome

Keep the tempo
adrienplazas.com

Youtube Downloader Plus

Download videos and audios from hundreds of sites
@aandrew-me on GitHub

Tetzle

Jigsaw puzzle with tetromino pieces

Simsu

Fill in numbers to solve puzzles

Peg-E

Jump pegs to eliminate them

NovProg

Wordcount graphing program

Near Infinity

An Infinity Engine Resource Browser and Editor
@nearinfinitybrowser on GitHub

AppFlowy

Open Source Notion Alternative

Kapow Punch Clock

Keep track of time spent on projects

Hexalate

Spin circles to match colors

Gottet

Clear the board of falling blocks

FocusWriter

Fullscreen word processor

OTPClient

GTK+ application for managing TOTP and HOTP tokens with built-in encryption.
@paolostivanin on GitHub

CuteMaze

Find targets in a maze

Cockpit Client

Connect via ssh to servers with Cockpit

War Thunder

War Thunder is the most comprehensive free-to-play, cross-platform, MMO military game.

RuneScape

A free-to-play fantasy MMORPG

Kile

TeX/LaTeX Editor
KDE

e2 SAT Editor

Satellite channel lists editor: Enigma2, Neutrino, dreambox