Recently updated apps

1000 results
GNOME Network Displays
Stream the desktop to Wi-Fi Display capable devices
fheroes2
fheroes2 is a recreation of Heroes of Might and Magic II game engine
Chromium Web Browser
The web browser from Chromium project
Graphs
Plot and manipulate data in a breeze
This app is verified
sjoerd.se
Blink
Blink SIP client
Convolution
Maze escaping game
This app is verified
@bazylevnik0 on GNOME GitLab
Viber
We connect people, no matter who they are or where they are from.
Google Chrome
The web browser from Google
GZDoom
Classic first-person-shooter engine for all classical Id games
Tanglet
Single player variant of Boggle
Connectagram
Unscramble words placed in patterns
Metronome
Keep the tempo
This app is verified
adrienplazas.com
Youtube Downloader Plus
Download videos and audios from hundreds of sites
This app is verified
@aandrew-me on GitHub
Tetzle
Jigsaw puzzle with tetromino pieces
Simsu
Fill in numbers to solve puzzles
Peg-E
Jump pegs to eliminate them
NovProg
Wordcount graphing program
Near Infinity
An Infinity Engine Resource Browser and Editor
This app is verified
@nearinfinitybrowser on GitHub
AppFlowy
Open Source Notion Alternative
Kapow Punch Clock
Keep track of time spent on projects
Hexalate
Spin circles to match colors
Gottet
Clear the board of falling blocks
FocusWriter
Fullscreen word processor
OTPClient
GTK+ application for managing TOTP and HOTP tokens with built-in encryption.
This app is verified
@paolostivanin on GitHub
CuteMaze
Find targets in a maze
Cockpit Client
Connect via ssh to servers with Cockpit
War Thunder
War Thunder is the most comprehensive free-to-play, cross-platform, MMO military game.
RuneScape
A free-to-play fantasy MMORPG
Kile
TeX/LaTeX Editor
This app is verified
KDE
e2 SAT Editor
Satellite channel lists editor: Enigma2, Neutrino, dreambox
