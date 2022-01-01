Recently updated apps

jdMrpackInstaller

Install Modrinth modpacks
jakobdev.codeberg.page

UEFITool

UEFI firmware image viewer and editor

MComix

Comic and general purpose image viewer

SDRangel

TX & RX Software Defined Radio

InVesalius

3D medical imaging reconstruction software

Trilium Notes

Build your personal knowledge base

Calls

Make phone and SIP calls
GNOME

AdwSteamGtk

Adwaita for Steam Skin Installer
@Foldex on GitHub

XIVLauncherCN

Launcher & seamless Linux integration for Final Fantasy XIV Online (China version)

Tor Browser Launcher

A program to help you download, keep updated, and run the Tor Browser Bundle

Microsoft Edge

Introducing the new Microsoft Edge web browser. It’s time to expect more. More privacy. More control. More productivity. More value.

Audio Sharing

Share your computer audio
haeckerfelix.de

Musixmatch

Enjoy your lyrics everywhere

Cartridges

Launch all your games
kramo.hu

GitFiend

A Git client designed for humans

GeoGebra

Dynamic mathematics software

Rosalie's Mupen GUI

An easy to use & cross-platform mupen64plus front-end written in C++ & Qt
@Rosalie241 on GitHub

Maze

A simple maze game

KDiskMark

Disk benchmark tool

List

Manage your tasks.
@mrvladus on GitHub

KiCad

An EDA suite for schematic and circuit board design
kicad.org

GDevelop

Fast and Easy Game-Making

DLT Viewer

Diagnostic Log and Trace viewing program

OBS Studio

Live streaming and video recording software
obsproject.com

Notebook

The most beautiful note-taking app across devices

Rocket.Chat

Open Source Team Communication

Extension Manager

Browse, install, and manage GNOME Shell Extensions
mattjakeman.com

Krita

Digital Painting, Creative Freedom

Shattered Pixel Dungeon

Roguelike RPG, with pixel art graphics and lots of variety and replayability

Passes

Manage your digital passes