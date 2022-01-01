Recently updated apps

Search apps
jdMrpackInstaller
Install Modrinth modpacks
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page
UEFITool
UEFI firmware image viewer and editor
MComix
Comic and general purpose image viewer
SDRangel
TX & RX Software Defined Radio
InVesalius
3D medical imaging reconstruction software
Trilium Notes
Build your personal knowledge base
Calls
Make phone and SIP calls
This app is verified
GNOME
AdwSteamGtk
Adwaita for Steam Skin Installer
This app is verified
@Foldex on GitHub
XIVLauncherCN
Launcher & seamless Linux integration for Final Fantasy XIV Online (China version)
Tor Browser Launcher
A program to help you download, keep updated, and run the Tor Browser Bundle
Microsoft Edge
Introducing the new Microsoft Edge web browser. It’s time to expect more. More privacy. More control. More productivity. More value.
Audio Sharing
Share your computer audio
This app is verified
haeckerfelix.de
Musixmatch
Enjoy your lyrics everywhere
Cartridges
Launch all your games
This app is verified
kramo.hu
GitFiend
A Git client designed for humans
GeoGebra
Dynamic mathematics software
Rosalie's Mupen GUI
An easy to use & cross-platform mupen64plus front-end written in C++ & Qt
This app is verified
@Rosalie241 on GitHub
Maze
A simple maze game
KDiskMark
Disk benchmark tool
List
Manage your tasks.
This app is verified
@mrvladus on GitHub
KiCad
An EDA suite for schematic and circuit board design
This app is verified
kicad.org
GDevelop
Fast and Easy Game-Making
DLT Viewer
Diagnostic Log and Trace viewing program
OBS Studio
Live streaming and video recording software
This app is verified
obsproject.com
Notebook
The most beautiful note-taking app across devices
Rocket.Chat
Open Source Team Communication
Extension Manager
Browse, install, and manage GNOME Shell Extensions
This app is verified
mattjakeman.com
Krita
Digital Painting, Creative Freedom
Shattered Pixel Dungeon
Roguelike RPG, with pixel art graphics and lots of variety and replayability
Passes
Manage your digital passes
