Recently added apps

1000 results
BlockLoader
The best Minecraft mod manager
Baidu Netdisk
Baidu Netdisk desktop client
MinesTRIX
A privacy focused social media based on Matrix
Pacman Log Viewer
Inspect pacman log
This app is verified
cuteworks.it
Chromatic
Fine-tune your instruments
This app is verified
@nate-xyz on GitHub
Black Chocobo
A Save Editor for Final Fantasy VII
Dev Toolbox
Development tools at your fingertips
This app is verified
iepure.me
JupyterLab Desktop
JupyterLab desktop application, based on Electron.
Open Cloud Save
A tool used for syncing your save games across your devices
Lachesis
Moirai supervisor
Sticky Notes
Pin notes to your desktop
This app is verified
vixalien.com
GElectrical
Electrical distribution network design and analysis
Rocket
Rocket Editor
Conjure
Magically transform images
This app is verified
@nate-xyz on GitHub
itch
Install, update and play indie games
Elastic
Design spring animations
This app is verified
drey.app
A Photo Tool (Libre)
Photo editor for Linux
This app is verified
ahola.me
Telsis language translator
App that translates to and from the Telsis language used in the Violet Evergarden series
Reminders
Set reminders for yourself
Open Lens
The Kubernetes IDE
PlasmaTube
Watch YouTube videos
This app is verified
KDE
QMLKonsole
Mobile terminal application
This app is verified
KDE
Wikit Desktop
A universal dictionary
ecode
Lightweight multi-platform code editor designed for modern hardware with a focus on responsiveness and performance.
Randovania
A randomizer platform for a multitude of games
Dave Gnukem
Retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter
Pulsar
A Community-led Hyper-Hackable Text Editor
Monophony
Stream music from YouTube
This app is verified
@zehkira on GitLab
ZeroBrane Studio
Lightweight Lua-based IDE for Lua
Alovoa
Open-source online dating application
