Recently added apps

1000 results

Telegraph

Write and decode morse
@fkinoshita on GitHub

Xpano

Automated photo stiching tool
krupkat.cz

Proton VPN

High-speed Swiss VPN that safeguards your privacy.

ArmCord

ArmCord is a custom client designed to enhance your Discord experience while keeping everything lightweight.
armcord.xyz

Vinegar

A wrapper for Roblox with many advanced optimization features.
vinegarhq.github.io

Makou Reactor

A Field Editor for Final Fantasy VII

Subtitld

Subtitld is a software to create and edit subtitles
subtitld.org

2006Scape

2006Scape is a free, Runescape 2006 Emulation server

Steam Metadata Editor

An easy to use GUI that edits the metadata of your Steam Apps
@tralph3 on GitHub

toolBLEx

A Bluetooth Low Energy device scanner and analyzer
emeric.io

Monomer Flatpak Example

Monomer Flatpak Example Application.

xbox-cloud-gaming-electron

Open-source Xbox Cloud Electron client
@mandruis7 on GitHub

TV-Browser

A free EPG

Koodo Reader

A cross-platform ebook reader

Tilemap Studio

A tilemap editor for Game Boy, Color, Advance, DS, and SNES projects

Notes

Note-taking application, write down your thoughts
@nuttyartist on GitHub

BuhoCMS

A local CMS for static site generators
buhocms.org

Youtube Downloader Plus

Download videos and audios from hundreds of sites
@aandrew-me on GitHub

Virtual Puppet Project

VTuber application made with Godot 3.4
vpup.pro

UltraStar Deluxe

Karaoke program that evaluates your performance

Kublit

Brand new original puzzle game from 69 Studios

BYOD

BYOD: Bring Your Own Distortion, Standalone

GPA

Graphical frontend to GnuPG

GitFiend

A Git client designed for humans

Trayscale

An unofficial GUI wrapper around the Tailscale CLI.
deedles.dev

Polished Map

Edit pokecrystal maps and tilesets

Polished Map++

Edit pokecrystal maps and tilesets

QR Scanner

A QR code scanner/generator
lasheen.dev

HyperPlay

Web3 game launcher from the future. Carry your wallet, NFTs, tokens, and achievements into every game.
hyperplay.xyz

SaveDesktop

Save the current configuration of your desktop environment
@vikdevelop on GitHub