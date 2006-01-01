Recently added apps

Search apps
Telegraph
Write and decode morse
This app is verified
@fkinoshita on GitHub
Xpano
Automated photo stiching tool
This app is verified
krupkat.cz
Proton VPN
High-speed Swiss VPN that safeguards your privacy.
ArmCord
ArmCord is a custom client designed to enhance your Discord experience while keeping everything lightweight.
This app is verified
armcord.xyz
Vinegar
A wrapper for Roblox with many advanced optimization features.
This app is verified
vinegarhq.github.io
Makou Reactor
A Field Editor for Final Fantasy VII
Subtitld
Subtitld is a software to create and edit subtitles
This app is verified
subtitld.org
2006Scape
2006Scape is a free, Runescape 2006 Emulation server
Steam Metadata Editor
An easy to use GUI that edits the metadata of your Steam Apps
This app is verified
@tralph3 on GitHub
toolBLEx
A Bluetooth Low Energy device scanner and analyzer
This app is verified
emeric.io
Monomer Flatpak Example
Monomer Flatpak Example Application.
xbox-cloud-gaming-electron
Open-source Xbox Cloud Electron client
This app is verified
@mandruis7 on GitHub
TV-Browser
A free EPG
Koodo Reader
A cross-platform ebook reader
Tilemap Studio
A tilemap editor for Game Boy, Color, Advance, DS, and SNES projects
Notes
Note-taking application, write down your thoughts
This app is verified
@nuttyartist on GitHub
BuhoCMS
A local CMS for static site generators
This app is verified
buhocms.org
Youtube Downloader Plus
Download videos and audios from hundreds of sites
This app is verified
@aandrew-me on GitHub
Virtual Puppet Project
VTuber application made with Godot 3.4
This app is verified
vpup.pro
UltraStar Deluxe
Karaoke program that evaluates your performance
Kublit
Brand new original puzzle game from 69 Studios
BYOD
BYOD: Bring Your Own Distortion, Standalone
GPA
Graphical frontend to GnuPG
GitFiend
A Git client designed for humans
Trayscale
An unofficial GUI wrapper around the Tailscale CLI.
This app is verified
deedles.dev
Polished Map
Edit pokecrystal maps and tilesets
Polished Map++
Edit pokecrystal maps and tilesets
QR Scanner
A QR code scanner/generator
This app is verified
lasheen.dev
HyperPlay
Web3 game launcher from the future. Carry your wallet, NFTs, tokens, and achievements into every game.
This app is verified
hyperplay.xyz
SaveDesktop
Save the current configuration of your desktop environment
This app is verified
@vikdevelop on GitHub
