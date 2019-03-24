Recently added apps

Search apps
Capsule
Medication tracker
MegaMek
Fight using giant robots, tanks, and/or infantry on a hex-based map.
Electricity Clock
A time of use monitor for electricity rates
Celeste
Sync your cloud files
This app is verified
hunterwittenborn.com
Gobby
Edit text files collaboratively
Whisper
Listen to your mic
This app is verified
mijorus.it
Paper Clip
Edit PDF document metadata
Paleta
Generate color palettes with ease
This app is verified
@nate-xyz on GitHub
gImageReader
A graphical (gtk) frontend to tesseract-ocr
Minecraft Modpack Manager
Manage your modpacks with ease!
This app is verified
mrquantumoff.dev
jdDesktopEntryEdit
A graphical Program to create and edit Desktop Entries
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page
Nanosaur 2: Hatchling
Fly a pterodactyl who’s loaded with hi-tech weaponry
RARS
RISC-V Assembler and Runtime Simulator
KOReader
A document viewer for DjVu, PDF, EPUB and more
LocalSend
Share files to nearby devices.
JD-GUI
A standalone graphical utility that displays Java sources from CLASS files
Design
2D CAD for GNOME
This app is verified
@dubstar-04 on GitHub
TigerVNC Viewer
Connect to VNC server and display remote desktop
Graphs
Plot and manipulate data in a breeze
This app is verified
sjoerd.se
gtkcord4
GTK4 Discord client in Go
Schemes
Design style schemes for GtkSourceView
Gomoku
Gomoku game
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Listen 1
One for all free music in China
GtkAtlantic
A game like Monopoly
Porymap
A map editor for the Pokémon generation 3 decompilation projects
fwbackups
A feature-rich, user-friendly backup program
CraftOS-PC
Advanced ComputerCraft emulator
Freeciv gtk+-3.22 client
Gtk+-3.22 based client for the Freeciv game
SlimeVR
An app for facilitating full-body tracking in virtual reality
Stone Kingdoms
Open source Stronghold fan remake
This app is verified
stone-kingdoms.gitlab.io
