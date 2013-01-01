Recently added apps

Search apps
QGroundControl
UAS ground control station
Safe Eyes
A Free and Open Source tool for Linux users to reduce and prevent repetitive strain injury (RSI).
DroidStar
A D-Star client for PC
List
Manage your tasks.
This app is verified
@mrvladus on GitHub
The Unofficial Homestuck Collection
An offline collection of Homestuck and its related works
This app is verified
bambosh.dev
zelda3
Zelda3 is a reverse engineered clone of Zelda - A Link to the Past.
Nanonote
A minimalist note taking application.
UYAP Editor
UYAP Document Editor is an application to display and create UDF documents in UYAP system.
Altaqwaa
Quran, adhkar, and prayer times
This app is verified
altaqwaa.org
GB Studio
A quick and easy to use drag and drop retro game creator for Game Boy
JTDX
jtdx (forked WSJT-X for amateur radio communication)
Feather
Monero desktop wallet
Resonance
Harmonize your listening experience
This app is verified
@nate-xyz on GitHub
pwall
browse your photos/videos
jdAppStreamEdit
A graphical Program to create and edit AppStream files
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page
Sonic Robo Blast 2 Kart Galaxy
Modded SRB2Kart adding many custom features
Space Station 14
Multiplayer disaster simulator
This app is verified
spacestation14.com
xbPlay: Remote Play for Xbox
Remote play from your console or xCloud
This app is verified
studio08.net
OrbVis
A Realtime Satellite Orbit Visualizer
Godot 3
Godot game engine editor
Letterpress
Turn images into text
This app is verified
@gregorni on GitLab
Cartridges
Launch all your games
This app is verified
kramo.hu
Enpass
Enpass is a password manager to securely store and manage your passwords and other credentials.
CoinKiller
A level editor for NSMB2
Tuba
Browse the Fediverse
This app is verified
geopjr.dev
Waterfox
A lightweight, free and open source web browser built for the modern web.
Worldcoin
Separated by borders, United by technology
Cemu
Software to emulate Wii U games and applications on PC
This app is verified
cemu.info
Lanchat
LAN chat and file transfer
This app is verified
youkai.pl
Qcm
A Qt client for netease cloud music
This app is verified
@hypengw on GitHub
