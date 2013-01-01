Recently added apps

1000 results

QGroundControl

UAS ground control station

Safe Eyes

A Free and Open Source tool for Linux users to reduce and prevent repetitive strain injury (RSI).

DroidStar

A D-Star client for PC

List

Manage your tasks.
@mrvladus on GitHub

The Unofficial Homestuck Collection

An offline collection of Homestuck and its related works
bambosh.dev

zelda3

Zelda3 is a reverse engineered clone of Zelda - A Link to the Past.

Nanonote

A minimalist note taking application.

UYAP Editor

UYAP Document Editor is an application to display and create UDF documents in UYAP system.

Altaqwaa

Quran, adhkar, and prayer times
altaqwaa.org

GB Studio

A quick and easy to use drag and drop retro game creator for Game Boy

JTDX

jtdx (forked WSJT-X for amateur radio communication)

Feather

Monero desktop wallet

Resonance

Harmonize your listening experience
@nate-xyz on GitHub

pwall

browse your photos/videos

jdAppStreamEdit

A graphical Program to create and edit AppStream files
jakobdev.codeberg.page

Sonic Robo Blast 2 Kart Galaxy

Modded SRB2Kart adding many custom features

Space Station 14

Multiplayer disaster simulator
spacestation14.com

xbPlay: Remote Play for Xbox

Remote play from your console or xCloud
studio08.net

OrbVis

A Realtime Satellite Orbit Visualizer

Godot 3

Godot game engine editor

Letterpress

Turn images into text
@gregorni on GitLab

Cartridges

Launch all your games
kramo.hu

Enpass

Enpass is a password manager to securely store and manage your passwords and other credentials.

CoinKiller

A level editor for NSMB2

Tuba

Browse the Fediverse
geopjr.dev

Waterfox

A lightweight, free and open source web browser built for the modern web.

Worldcoin

Separated by borders, United by technology

Cemu

Software to emulate Wii U games and applications on PC
cemu.info

Lanchat

LAN chat and file transfer
youkai.pl

Qcm

A Qt client for netease cloud music
@hypengw on GitHub